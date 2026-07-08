New York Knicks Again Emerge as Potential LeBron James Suitor

The New York Knicks are still in celebration mode after winning the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs this year. However, the offseason quickly arrived and the team has gone through some changes.

While they were able to retain key pieces like Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado, the Knicks did see center Mitchell Robinson walk away to the Boston Celtics. To replace him, New York signed veteran free agent center Andre Drummond.

At this point in the offseason, the Knicks look mostly the same. Losing Robinson was a tough loss, but they should still be a top-tier NBA Finals contender during the 2026-27 season as well.

That being said, New York could still look to make some moves. Could the Knicks get involved in the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes?

One analyst has named New York a potential team to watch.

Knicks Emerge Again as Potential LeBron James Suitor

Newsweek’s Rowan Fisher-Shotton has named the Knicks as a team to keep an eye on for James. He created a list of teams not named the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, or Miami Heat.

Here is what Fisher-Shotton had to say about New York as a potential destination.

“The Knicks certainly aren’t hurting for star power, and James might feel his legacy is better served chasing a title somewhere else,” Fisher-Shotton wrote. “But if the ultimate goal is one more ring before riding into the sunset, why not join the team that already got the job done? The idea of The King playing at The Mecca on a nightly basis would be must-see TV as well.”

Honestly, he makes a good case for the Knicks. If James is truly motivated to win another ring, New York could be the perfect destination. After just winning a championship, adding James would only give the team an even better chance of repeating.

Despite that fact, James is widely expected to sign somewhere other than with the Knicks.

Who Are the Front-Runners to Sign LeBron James?

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, James has narrowed down his list of front-runners to just three teams.

Those three teams are the Cavaliers, Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers.

While Cleveland and Miami have long been considered favorites to sign James, the 76ers have come on strong. Charania noted that James is seriously considering taking his talents to Philadelphia.

“When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown I did some research and he (LeBron) is taking their pitch very seriously. When I talk to teams now I have a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, and then some teams on the peripheral,” Charania said.

At this point in time, no one knows where James will sign. There is a good chance that LeBron himself isn’t sure where he’ll end up. However, the Knicks continue being mentioned as a potential sleeper destination if his top priority is winning.