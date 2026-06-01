ESPN Makes Major Knicks Finals Announcement Before Game 1

The New York Knicks are back on basketball’s biggest stage for the first time since 1999, and ABC and ESPN are preparing one of the most expansive NBA Finals productions in league history.

As Jalen Brunson and the Knicks prepare to face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs beginning June 3, fans can expect enhanced broadcasts, alternate viewing experiences, legendary studio talent, expanded digital coverage and numerous fan events throughout the series.

For Knicks fans who have waited nearly three decades for another trip to the Finals, ESPN is treating the moment accordingly.

Mike Breen Headlines Historic Broadcast Team

ABC’s lead NBA broadcast team will call every game of the series.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen will extend his own record by calling his 21st NBA Finals as play-by-play announcer.

Joining Breen will be analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, who will make his NBA Finals debut as a game analyst. Veteran reporter Lisa Salters returns for her sixth NBA Finals assignment, while Steve Javie will continue serving as ESPN’s rules analyst.

The Finals represent a particularly meaningful moment for Breen, whose voice has become synonymous with Knicks basketball over the past two decades.

ABC’s presentation will include several technical upgrades:

First NBA Finals in 1080P HDR on ABC

52-camera setup

Four native 4K cameras

SkyCam coverage

AI-powered replay technology

Enhanced replay zoom capabilities

The upgrades are designed to showcase every angle of the highly anticipated matchup between Wembanyama and Brunson.

Inside the NBA Takes Over Finals Coverage

One of the biggest storylines surrounding this year’s Finals coverage is the arrival of the iconic Inside the NBA crew.

For the first time ever, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will serve as the official NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame studio team.

The Hall of Fame quartet will broadcast live from New York and San Antonio throughout the championship series.

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green will also contribute as a guest analyst during Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.

NBA Tip-Off will air for 90 minutes before every Finals game, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN before transitioning to ABC.

Knicks Fans Have Multiple Ways to Watch

Every game of the NBA Finals will air live on ABC and stream through the ESPN App.

For the first time, ESPN Unlimited subscribers will also gain access to dedicated KnicksCast and SpursCast audio feeds, allowing fans to listen to team-specific broadcasts while watching the games.

Additional streaming options include SkyCam and Layup Lines alternate presentations.

Former Knicks Stars Receive Prominent Finals Roles

Knicks fans will see several familiar faces throughout ESPN’s coverage.

Former Knicks guard and NBA champion Iman Shumpert will be heavily involved with NBA Today and Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital pregame show that will stream live from Finals sites before Games 1 through 4.

NBA Today will expand to two-hour editions during the Finals, airing from 3-5 p.m. ET and featuring exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

Meanwhile, former Knicks guard Quentin Richardson will join Pat McAfee‘s alternate broadcast for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden alongside Kendrick Perkins and other contributors.

The special alternate telecast gives fans another way to experience the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999.

Madison Square Garden Becomes ESPN Headquarters

ESPN is bringing a massive on-site presence to New York.

NBA Today will originate from The Rutherford near Madison Square Garden, featuring a live audience and appearances from Malika Andrews, Brian Windhorst, Shams Charania, Danny Green, Iman Shumpert and other NBA analysts.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will also broadcast live from Madison Square Garden following games played in New York.

Hoop Collective, ESPN’s popular podcast hosted by Brian Windhorst, will record daily episodes from Finals sites throughout the series.

ESPN Hosting Knicks Finals Fan Events

The network is also planning major fan activations across New York.

For Game 1, ESPN will host an official watch party at Common Ground in Manhattan, featuring giveaways, music, basketball-themed activations and interactive fan experiences.

The network will also launch its SportsCenter-themed “Dunk Can” activation across New York, allowing fans to participate in basketball-inspired contests and social media experiences.

In addition, ESPN is partnering with Knicks legend Allan Houston and his FISLL apparel brand on a special NBA Finals merchandise collection available throughout the series.

Knicks Fans Around the World Can Follow the Action

The Knicks’ long-awaited Finals return will receive worldwide coverage.

ESPN announced that the NBA Finals will be available across its platforms in 74 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Coverage will also be available on Disney+ in select international markets, including the Philippines on a delayed basis.

ESPN Radio will celebrate its 30th anniversary of NBA Finals coverage with Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke and P.J. Carlesimo on the call.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s social team will provide around-the-clock coverage from both Finals cities, while NBA insider Shams Charania will host TikTok LIVE pregame shows before every game.

For Knicks fans, the result is unprecedented access to the franchise’s first Finals appearance in 27 years.

From Mike Breen’s historic call to Inside the NBA’s Finals debut and the return of basketball’s biggest stage to Madison Square Garden, ESPN is preparing a championship presentation worthy of one of the most anticipated moments in Knicks history.