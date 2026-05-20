Ex-Knicks Player Attends Game 1 to Show Love for Jalen Brunson

As the New York Knicks went to work against the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, one of their recent former players was in the crowd soaking up the action.

Guerschon Yabusele was spotted and took pictures with a fan who recognized the French forward at Madison Square Garden.

During the game, Yabusele captured a video of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson attacking the basket and getting a bucket. Yabusele captioned the video with: “This mf JB.”

The Knicks had a tough start to their Eastern Conference Finals run, but they finished Game 1 strong. New York defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104.

Yabsuele Still Supporting The Knicks

It wasn’t too long ago when Yabusele was suited up for the Knicks.

Last year, the veteran forward wrapped up a one-year run with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was his second NBA stint after he played outside of the league for several seasons.

When Yabusele hit the free agency market, he signed a two-year deal with the Knicks. Yabusele was slated to earn $11.7 million. The Knicks run didn’t go as planned. Yabusele fell out of favor with the head coach, Mike Brown. Eventually, both sides wanted a trade.

The Knicks got on the phone with the Chicago Bulls and struck a pre-deadline trade. Yabusele joined the Bulls for the remainder of the season, and he did the Knicks a solid on his way out.

To help the Knicks financially so they could pursue their move to acquire Jose Alvarado, Yabusele waived his second-year player option. In a little over one month, Yabusele will become a free agent for the second year in a row.

Throughout the 67-game run between the Knicks and the Bulls, Yabusele averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. His production climbed with Chicago, as he produced 10.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 26 matchups.