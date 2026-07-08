The former New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele had a chance to weigh his options in NBA free agency.

With known overseas interest, Yabusele knew there was a Plan B on the table if he didn’t receive any desirable offers from NBA teams.

It’s unclear which teams approached the ex-Knick, but Yabusele’s plans are set. The 30-year-old forward is headed to Greece to join Panathinaikos.

Ex-Knicks Player Finds New Team After NBA Free Agency

The French forward went from having an impressive comeback effort to struggling to crack the Knicks’ rotation.

Last summer, Yabusele wrapped up a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks agreed to terms on a two-year, $11.7 million deal with Yabusele last summer. It seemed like a steal at first, but it became clear that Yabusele was not the ideal fit for the team throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

In 41 games, Yabusele averaged 8.9 minutes on the court. He shot 39.0% from the field, and hit on 29.4% of his threes, averaging 2.7 points. He also came down with just 2.1 rebounds per game.

The Knicks traded Yabusele to the Chicago Bulls ahead of the deadline.

On his way out, Yabusele waived his second season to help the Knicks. The move allowed New York to bring in Jose Alvarado, giving them a solid backcourt option ahead of their eventual championship run.

Guerschon Yabusele’s NBA Career

There have been two stints for Yabusele.

In 2017, he was drafted by the Boston Celtics. The run with the Celtics would last two years.

After the 2018-2019 NBA season, Yabusele was cut. He played outside of the NBA for several years, notably winning titles in Spain with Real Madrid.

Following an impressive Olympic run with France in 2024, Yabusele joined the 76ers on a veteran’s minimum contract. He played in 70 games, posting averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

After stints with the Knicks and the Bulls, Yabusele will go back overseas to star in a situation with Panathinaikos.