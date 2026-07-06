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Ex-Knicks Player Eyeing NBA Comeback After 6 Seasons

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Mario Hezonja Knicks
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Forward Mario Hezonja reacts during a 2018 game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls.

Former New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja has a big decision to make regarding his future in professional basketball.

The 31-year-old former NBA veteran has an opt-out deadline on July 20.

Currently playing for Real Madrid, Mario Hezonja is reportedly “seriously considering” a return to the NBA.

According to BasketNews, his NBA buyout is predicted to be around $850,000.

If that price is met and everything’s granted, Hezonja would get an opportunity to sign a veteran’s minimum contract in the NBA.

Ex-Knicks Player Eyeing NBA Comeback After 6 Seasons

Mario Hezonja Knicks

GettyForward Mario Hezonja reacts during a 2018 game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls.

Hezonja played professionally for the first time in 2012 with FC Barcelona.

In 2015, he became a high-end NBA prospect. During the 2015 NBA Draft, Hezonja was selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic.

After three seasons with the Magic, Hezonja signed a one-year deal with the Knicks in free agency during the 2018 period.

At the time, he signed for $6.5 million. During the 2018-2019 NBA season, Hezonja appeared in 58 games. He started in 24 of those matchups, seeing the court for 20.8 minutes per game.

Hezonja shot 41.2% from the field to average 8.8 points per game. Along with his scoring, he came down with 4.1 rebounds per game and dished out 1.5 assists per game.

After his run with the Knicks, Hezonja hit the free agency market once again. A return to the Knicks wasn’t in the equation. Instead, Hezonja ended up on the Portland Trail Blazers. He signed a two-year deal, worth $3.7 million, with the Blazers.

He saw the court for 53 games with the Blazers. After one season, Hezonja was waived.

Mario Hezonja’s Post-NBA Career

Ex-Knicks player Mario Hezonja

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Mario Hezonja #8 of the New York Knicks scores on a layup during a 119-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Since leaving the NBA in 2021, Hezonja fired up a run in Greece with Panathinaikos.

After that run, he went to Russia to play for UNICS Kazanfor a season.

Then in 2022-2023, Hezonja started what has become a four-year run with Real Madrid. In his first season, Real Madrid won the EuroLeague title.

Last year, Hezonja appeared in 44 EuroLeague games with Real Madrid. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

With Real Madrid being one of the stronger non-NBA teams, Hezonja has put together an impressive track record for franchises to take a look at.

There isn’t a guarantee that Hezonja returns, but the idea shouldn’t be ruled out.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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