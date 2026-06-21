Knicks Could Be Facing Nightmare Mitchell Robinson Scenario

The New York Knicks were finally able to win another NBA championship this season. Despite a hard-fought series, the Knicks pulled off a 4-1 NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs.

After winning their first championship since the 1973 season, the team is now facing major questions. The NBA offseason has arrived and New York is in danger of losing some key players.

One of those key players is none other than center Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson has been a key role player for the Knicks since being drafted with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He may not put up huge numbers, but he is a consistent presence who could produce at a much higher level with a bigger role.

With that being said, Robinson is set to become a free agent this offseason. New York could look to re-sign him, but he won’t come cheap. There is a real chance that Robinson could choose to leave the Knicks.

Knicks Could Lose Mitchell Robinson to Bitter Rival

Quite a few teams around the NBA could use an upgrade at the center position. One of those teams could be the Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics.

Recently, the Celtics have been pursuing a blockbuster trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, there is a good chance that they will come up short in that pursuit.

Should they end up missing out on Antetokounmpo, Robinson could become an option.

MassLive’s Brian Robb has suggested that Robinson could be an intriguing target for Boston this offseason.

“That makes a guy like Mitchell Robinson a very appealing piece in theory for the Celtics as a veteran free agent center,” Robb wrote. “He’s going to have a lot of suitors (including the Knicks) but Dolan may have played the team’s cards already with the veteran big man.”

Losing Mitchell Robinson Would Be a Tough Blow for New York

As mentioned previously, Robinson has been a very valuable role player for the Knicks. He is coming off of another quality season in New York.

Throughout the course of the 2025-26 campaign, the 28-year-old center played in 60 games and made 16 starts. He averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game, while shooting 72.3 percent from the floor.

Robinson has made a career for himself by being an elite rebounder and rim protector. If the Knicks were to see him walk away, they would need to find a way to replace him.

That being said, there would be no worse feeling for New York than to lose Robinson to a division rival like the Celtics. But, it’s a fit that would make a lot of sense if he chooses to leave on the open market.

Expect to hear more rumors and speculation about Robinson’s future in the coming days and weeks. For now, the Knicks remain a legitimate landing spot for the veteran big man.