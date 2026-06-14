Knicks Fans Accuse Wemby of Deliberately Trying To Hurt Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has been the engine that kept the New York Knicks going in the NBA Finals. Now that the San Antonio Spurs’ backs are against the wall, many fans believe that the team has now relied on desperate measures to contain the Knicks.

In one play in the third quarter, Brunson hurt his left foot after landing on Victor Wembanyama’s foot after taking a shot. The referees did not deem it a foul, triggering a heated reaction from Brunson, who remained on the floor but was noticeably hobbling after the play.

Fans were livid too on social media, accusing Wembanyama of deliberately trying to hurt Brunson in the NBA Finals.

How Knicks Fans Reacted On Wembanyama Hurting Jalen Brunson

@NikielKevin: Wemby deserves more eggs thrown at him idgaf

@mikidzmome: OMGGGG @wemby just took @jalenbrunson1 out again & no flagrant foul!! He’s going to hurt somebody!! The refs better review that after the game! I expect a suspension. That’s the 2nd one they let go! Should have been sitting at home a long time ago.

@BennettJohnT: Wemby put his foot where Brunson’s was going to land. He’s beyond dirty. He wants to hurt guys. The league eventually has to stop this. What say you, @NBA ?

@MagicMIKESE: Wemby’s so dirty Silver! WTF!!!! Jalen was fouled again no foul!! Blatant attempt to hurt a player over and over and over! Got to get that game 7 at all costs! Scumbag! Money trumps player safety! If I saw you I would beat your ass little “girl!” You’re not doing anything! Your “refs” are doing your dirty work for Wemby!!!’ So obvious you must have a game 7! Disgusting!

@Bendenfl: I’ve never seen a player intentionally try to hurt the other teams players this much wemby such a bitch

Typically, a landing spot foul would result in a flagrant foul. If that happens in the NBA’s review of the game, Wembanyama would be suspended for Game 6 in New York, which could be a title-clincher.

@cfitzfox: That missed Wemby flagrant was the worst and most critical miss of the entire series… For either team… He should be suspended for the next game, but can’t now… Plus, Brunson looks hurt.

@Auraum3: They keep letting wemby get away with shit! That man could have gotten hurt and the whole series change without Brunson.

@Roddog777_rg: I never be on X but Wemby intentionally tried to hurt Jalen Brunson just now putting his foot under Brunson taking away his footing.. Wemby is dirty & bitchy..

Who Are The Referees For Game 5 of the NBA Finals?

Game 5 referees have been the subject of scrutiny from fans for their missed calls.

The referees are led by Scott Foster (Crew Chief), along with James Capers (Referee), Tyler Ford (Umpire), and Mitchell Ervin (Alternate). John Goble, meanwhile, is the official at the NBA Replay Center.

Foster is labelled by fans as “The Extender” for being assigned to possible elimination games.