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Knicks Fans Blame Donald Trump For Game 3 Loss Vs Spurs

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Donald Trump speaking at a podium with American flags behind him
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President Donald Trump speaks during a public appearance. Trump recently expressed support for the New York Knicks and praised team owner James Dolan during an appearance on TalkRadio 77 WABC.

The New York Knicks suffered their first loss in over a month in Game 3 of the NBA Finals as the San Antonio Spurs stole one on the road to narrow the series deficit to 2-1. 

The game coincided with the appearance of United States President Donald Trump, who watched the game live inside Madison Square Garden after being invited by the Knicks owner James Dolan. 

Trump became the first-ever sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game live. His appearance also meant that all the people inside and outside the venue were dealt with tightened security by the U.S. Secret Service to secure the safety of the president. 

Trump Was Blamed By Knicks Fans For Game 3 Loss

President Trump Could Make Stunning NBA Finals Appearance at Madison Square Garden

GettyKnicks vs Spurs Game 3 Takes Center Stage with Donald Trump in attendance.

Many Knicks fans blamed Trump for the Game 3 loss on X as they expressed frustration for their first defeat in the last 14 games.  

@HeartBreak__J: Trump shows up at the Garden and the Knicks go on to lose their first game LOL

@BillytheMtn88: Knicks fan here.  I blame this loss entirely on Trump and Lutnick.  Stay TF away from our Knicks.

@ClaytonHaw: Or maybe Trump should stop fucking up the country everywhere he goes. Knicks haven’t won a Finals since 1973, and he’s out here trying to ruin it.

@onlykamala: So Trump is not allowed at anymore knicks games. He is a bad omen.

@jb95082849: Trump came and sucked up all the garbage in the form of a nap, whilst cursing the Knicks and giving them their first of 4 L’s. Trump is a forever cuck.

Some fans do not want Trump back in the arena, believing that he could be a bad omen for the squad for the rest of the series. 

@LKapitonas: Donald Trump fucking making the knicks lose man get the fuck out you bastard

@benjimiguel17: Crime goes down, Knicks have a 13 win streak, make it to the finals for the first time since 1999 Trump appears and they lose. Your correlation needs to be updated.

@Swellah62: Trump Never ever attend to Knicks matches any more, bad bad luck for players ☹️

@Soda_PROPinkski: That’s what the Knicks get for allowing Trump to come.   He’s the obvious reason they lost.  He made it all about him as he always does.  He completely ruined the vibe.  The outside the stadium watch party was cancelled.  Trump was the only new factor and the Knicks lost

Donald Trump’s Moments in Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Trump attends the game.

GettyKai Trump (L), US President Donald Trump (C) and Knicks owner James Dolan stand during the National Anthem as they attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026.

Before the game, Trump was booed when he was shown on the arena’s Jumbotron while saluting during the national anthem. 

Trump was also seen falling asleep during the game, according to numerous videos captured by fans. 

Trump also talked to Knicks’ owner James Dolan and NBA commissioner Adam Silver in various moments of the game. 

Trump was sitting in a suite along with other VIPs in the arena. He did not sit on the sidelines, where celebrities usually watch the game. 

It remains unclear if he will be in the building for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which will be on Wednesday night, June 10, in New York. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Knicks Fans Blame Donald Trump For Game 3 Loss Vs Spurs

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