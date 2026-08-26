Knicks Stars Brunson, Towns & Starting 5 NBA Finals Card Hits Eye-Popping Price

A one-of-one trading card signed by all five starters from the New York Knicks’ 2026 NBA championship team is already closing in on six figures at auction.

The Topps Now Knicks Starting Five Quintuple Autograph card featuring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart had attracted a $103,700 bid (with buyer’s premium) with 32 days remaining.

That early price offers another indication of how quickly memorabilia from the Knicks’ first championship in 53 years has become coveted, and this particular piece has a claim as one of the defining collectibles from the run.

Goldin’s auction listing describes the item as an unused redemption card redeemable for the 1/1 2026 Topps Now NBA Champions Set New York Knicks Starting Five Quintuple Autograph.

Knicks Championship Card Was the Biggest Chase in the Set

Topps did not simply put five Knicks stars on the same card.

The company created one card signed by the entire championship starting lineup, with Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, Bridges and Hart each signing in gold ink.

When Topps released its Knicks championship team set in June, it identified the starting-five quintuple autograph as one of three special one-of-one redemption cards available to collectors. The others paired Brunson with Towns on a dual autograph and Brunson with Knicks legend Walt Frazier on a dual autograph relic. The starting-five card represented the first five-player autograph card made for an NBA Topps NOW release.

That distinction matters now that the card has reached the open market.

There can be other Brunson championship cards, other Towns autographs and even individual one-of-one cards from the title season. There cannot be another copy of this exact card tying together the five players who opened games for the team that finally ended New York’s championship drought.

Knicks Memorabilia Market Has Already Reached Seven Figures

The $103,700 bid also arrives after collectors established an enormous market for memorabilia from the Knicks’ title run.

A jersey Brunson wore in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals sold for $1.024 million at Sotheby’s in July. Brunson scored 30 points in that game before eventually earning Finals MVP honors.

Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby Finals jerseys each sold for $256,000 in the same auction.

Those prices do not provide a direct valuation for the Topps card — game-worn memorabilia and modern trading cards are different markets — but they show the premium collectors are already willing to place on objects directly connected with this Knicks championship.

That is what makes the Goldin auction worth watching for more than hobby enthusiasts.

For Knicks fans, the card essentially compresses the core of the championship team into one collectible: Brunson, Towns, Anunoby, Bridges and Hart, one signature from each, and only one card produced.

The initial $97,600 bid may therefore be more interesting as a starting point than as a prediction.

With more than a month remaining when Sports Card Investor highlighted the auction, collectors still have plenty of time to decide how much owning the only signed card of the Knicks’ entire championship starting five is actually worth.