Former Knicks Star Sends Bold Message After Being Asked About Knicks Championship

The New York Knicks’ first championship in more than five decades closed one of the longest rebuild stories in NBA history.

But for the players who helped turn the franchise around before the title arrived, their contributions remain part of that journey.

One former Knicks star was recently asked whether he considers himself a champion, and his response offered a different look at how he views his time in New York.

Julius Randle Opens Up on Knicks Championship Legacy

When asked, “You were one of the main players in the rebuild of the Knicks. Do you consider yourself a champion too? (In my opinion you should),” Julius Randle responded:

“Ah no I appreciate that. What the organization accomplished is great. Been a long time coming. Took a lot of hard years, a lot of different players, to build it up to what it was. It’s amazing. Definitely look forward to creating that in Brooklyn.”

Well, the comments are interesting because Randle was a part of New York’s transformation from a struggling franchise into a legitimate playoff contender.

His years with the Knicks helped lay the foundation, which was eventually strengthened by the arrivals of players such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first championship since 1973, with Brunson earning Finals MVP after scoring 45 points in the clinching Game 5.

Knicks Enter Title Defense With Pressure Rising

Now the Knicks have a different challenge: defending the championship.

The last couple of weeks have marked a major shift in the Knicks’ preferences and offseason moves.

New York has largely focused its offseason on maintaining the depth that powered its title run. The team brought back Landry Shamet on a four-year deal after his important postseason shooting, while also re-signing Jose Alvarado. Jordan Clarkson was another addition to the roster, giving the backcourt another veteran scoring option.

The biggest change came in the frontcourt. Mitchell Robinson, who played a major defensive role during the championship run, left New York for the Boston Celtics. The Knicks responded by signing veteran center Andre Drummond to help fill the gap behind Towns.

As training camp approaches, the Knicks are also exploring additional roster options, with Drew Eubanks and John Konchar reportedly among the names receiving interest as the team looks for more depth.