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Former Knicks Star Sends Bold Message After Being Asked About Knicks Championship

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Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Jalen Brunson #11 and Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks talk during the third quarter of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks’ first championship in more than five decades closed one of the longest rebuild stories in NBA history.

But for the players who helped turn the franchise around before the title arrived, their contributions remain part of that journey.

One former Knicks star was recently asked whether he considers himself a champion, and his response offered a different look at how he views his time in New York.

Julius Randle Opens Up on Knicks Championship Legacy

Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves
GettyEx-Knicks Star Refuses to Claim Championship Glory

When asked, “You were one of the main players in the rebuild of the Knicks. Do you consider yourself a champion too? (In my opinion you should),” Julius Randle responded:

“Ah no I appreciate that. What the organization accomplished is great. Been a long time coming. Took a lot of hard years, a lot of different players, to build it up to what it was. It’s amazing. Definitely look forward to creating that in Brooklyn.”

Well, the comments are interesting because Randle was a part of New York’s transformation from a struggling franchise into a legitimate playoff contender.

His years with the Knicks helped lay the foundation, which was eventually strengthened by the arrivals of players such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first championship since 1973, with Brunson earning Finals MVP after scoring 45 points in the clinching Game 5.

Knicks Enter Title Defense With Pressure Rising

Josh Hart Drops Major Hint About His Knicks Future
GettyKnicks Look to Build on Their Championship Success Next Season

Now the Knicks have a different challenge: defending the championship.

The last couple of weeks have marked a major shift in the Knicks’ preferences and offseason moves.

New York has largely focused its offseason on maintaining the depth that powered its title run. The team brought back Landry Shamet on a four-year deal after his important postseason shooting, while also re-signing Jose Alvarado. Jordan Clarkson was another addition to the roster, giving the backcourt another veteran scoring option.

The biggest change came in the frontcourt. Mitchell Robinson, who played a major defensive role during the championship run, left New York for the Boston Celtics. The Knicks responded by signing veteran center Andre Drummond to help fill the gap behind Towns.

As training camp approaches, the Knicks are also exploring additional roster options, with Drew Eubanks and John Konchar reportedly among the names receiving interest as the team looks for more depth.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Former Knicks Star Sends Bold Message After Being Asked About Knicks Championship

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