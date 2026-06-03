Former NBA Veteran Has Take on Danhausen’s Role in Knicks Run

The New York Knicks have been making history throughout their run to the NBA Finals. An 11-0 win streak has certainly got the city of New York feeling bullish as they head into Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, June 3.

A fun subplot to the Knicks’ playoff success has come from an unexpected source. WWE superstar Danhausen has somehow found himself on the periphery of the team’s success. For those of you who aren’t familiar, Danhausen curses people. And when people get cursed, they tend to lose.

Interestingly, Danhausen had previously cursed the Knicks. However, since un-cursing the team, they’ve rattled off 11 wins to reach the NBA Finals.

When speaking with Heavy On Sports, via Casino.net, former NBA veteran Evan Turner shared his thoughts on Danhausen’s involvement in the current lore surrounding the Knicks.

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In fairness, if the Knicks do secure a championship this season, Danhausen will certainly earn at least a footnote in any future documentary. After all, the whole thing has become somewhat of a talking point among Knicks fans. Oh, and who doesn’t like a good WWE crossover?

Evan Turner Believes The Knicks Are Having Fun

During the same conversation with Turner, he praised how the city of New York has gotten behind its team.

“The whole thing with the Knicks in general has been fun in general,” Turner said. “On and off the court, that energy. It looks fun there. It looks so fun. I want to go out there and catch a game. But it’s like you might as well save up to buy a new body if you’re gonna buy a ticket. It’s so expensive, it’s so weird, and it’s so expensive there.”

Turner continued.

“But that whole energy there is pretty crazy, and like you comprehend why everybody’s like a distant fan of the Knicks. You understand not only what it’s going to do to the NBA, but the world, you know what I’m saying?”

Knicks fans will undoubtedly be hoping Danhausen can curse the Spurs in the coming days to help them complete what would become one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Impressed By Wembanyama

During a recent news conference, Knicks superstar guard Jalen Brunson shared his admiration for Victor Wembanyama.

“Watching him (Wembanyama) as a player, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Brunson said. “The things he’s able to do on both sides of the ball. People have never really seen it before for a person of his size.”

Brunson continued.

“It’s incredible to watch from a fan’s perspective. As an opposing player, it’s something you have to constantly be on watch for. You just never know the things he’s capable of doing; he’s pretty incredible.”

Of course, Brunson and the Knicks will need to find a way of scoring on Wembanyama if they’re to stand a chance of winning a championship. The Spurs have been playing some excellent basketball and look dominant on the defensive end.

As such, Brunson may need to use everything he’s learned by watching Wembanyama to help break down the Spurs star player. After all, figuring out how to attack Wembanyama will be key to the Knicks having a chance of success during the Finals.