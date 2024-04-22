Infamous Knicks Draft Pick Has Harsh Words for Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid did not grow up in France. However, because he had previously voiced his interest in playing for France, former New York Knicks draft pick Frederic Weis criticized Embiid for not following through.

The Athletic’s Mark Puleo transcribed Puleo’s words from his radio show at the French Station RMC.

“I consider this boy a great player as much as he is a dirty guy. I hate him for the things that he did,” Weis said, which Puleo transcribed in an April 22 story. “I think he doesn’t have any respect for France and also for all the people who are asking for a French passport and don’t get it. And under the pretext that he is a great athlete, he got it. I find it scandalous, I find it embarrassing. I don’t care about his excuses ’cause they are his words, and his words mean nothing.”

Instead, Team USA has selected Embiid to play for them, which led to Weis’ criticisms.

The Knicks drafted Weis with the No. 15 pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. However, Weis chose not to come over to the USA, making him a wasted draft pick. What makes it worse is knowing that they could have had Metta Sandiford-Artest instead. The Chicago Bulls picked him next at No. 16.

Weis never played in the NBA, but his reputation stems from Vince Carter posterizing him during the 2000 Olympics.

Play

Joel Embiid Expressed Interest in Playing for France in 2018

Weis’ criticisms of Embiid stemmed from the latter previously revealing his interest in playing for France in 2018. However, he made it clear that France was one of his three options.

“I have never said that I will play for France, I said that it was just an option. I must play for many years (without injuries) before I think of joining a national team,” he told the French newspaper L’Équipe, which was transcribed by Yahoo Sports’ Tyler Greenawalt.

He added that the Sixers had a say in where he would play.

“After that, it is complicated…My current team, which has invested $150 million on me, will also have its say. It is a lot of money to let their player go in an environment without a good medical care. So, my native country, France, and the United States are my current options. I just want a good management.”

Before joining Team USA in 2024, Embiid had never played in the Olympics.

Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey Listed as Questionable for Game 2

The Sixers may enter their next game without their two best players. The NBA’s injury report revealed that both Embiid and Maxey are questionable for their next game.

This is bad news for the Sixers since Embiid and Maxey are their two All-Stars. The Sixers managed to make the playoffs despite losing Embiid to a meniscus tear back in February. However, Embiid appeared to have re-aggravated the injury during Game 1.

Play

Embiid played through it anyway, but the Sixers still came away with the loss. Embiid continuing to play on it could be problematic for the Sixers in the long-run, and that goes beyond their matchup with the Knicks.