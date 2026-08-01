New York Knicks Free Agent Jeremy Sochan Finds New NBA Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: Jeremy Sochan #20 of the New York Knicks looks on during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on February 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
The 23-year-old power forward leaves the Knicks after spending the 2025-2026 season with them, being a part of their championship-winning squad.
Jeremy Sochan’s Knicks Run
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Forward Jeremy Sochan #20 of the New York Knicks in action during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 136-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
During the 2025-2026 season, Sochan started the year with the San Antonio Spurs. Over time, the veteran forward fell out of favor.
Sochan appeared in 28 games for the Spurs, averaging 12.8 minutes of action. He produced averages of 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 08: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)
After the Spurs waived Sochan in February 2026, the Knicks picked him up. He would play in 16 games for the Knicks down the stretch of the season.
Throughout that stretch, Sochan played 6.9 minutes per game. He shot 56.7% from the field, producing 2.8 points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, Sochan came off the bench for eight games. He saw the court for just 3.3 minutes per game.
Sochan is the third player to leave the Knicks in free agency this offseason. Mitchell Robinson left the team for the Boston Celtics, while Ariel Hukporti signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks retained Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, Mohamed Diawara, and Jordan Clarkson.
Jeremy Sochan Joins The Blazers
GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 26: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 26, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2026-2027 NBA season with low expectations.
They ended up shocking the Western Conference by finishing with a winning record and getting into the NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
Although the Blazers lost to the San Antonio Spurs, they learned that they should be making win-now moves going into the 2026-2027 season.
GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 27: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs defends Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz during the second quarter of the game at Frost Bank Center on December 27, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Sochan joins Portland fresh off a title run. He brings 228 games of experience. Sochan spent four seasons playing for the Spurs.
At this point, Sochan has averaged 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds throughout his career. He is a 47.0% shooter from the field.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The New York Knicks‘ free agent Jeremy Sochan has found a new NBA home. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Sochan is signing a one-year deal to join the Portland Trail Blazers. The 23-year-old power forward leaves the Knicks after spending the 2025-2026 season with them, being a part of their championship-winning squad. Jeremy Sochan’s Knicks […]
New York Knicks Free Agent Jeremy Sochan Finds New NBA Team