New York Knicks Free Agent Jeremy Sochan Finds New NBA Team

The New York Knicks‘ free agent Jeremy Sochan has found a new NBA home.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Sochan is signing a one-year deal to join the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 23-year-old power forward leaves the Knicks after spending the 2025-2026 season with them, being a part of their championship-winning squad.

Jeremy Sochan’s Knicks Run

During the 2025-2026 season, Sochan started the year with the San Antonio Spurs. Over time, the veteran forward fell out of favor.

Sochan appeared in 28 games for the Spurs, averaging 12.8 minutes of action. He produced averages of 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

After the Spurs waived Sochan in February 2026, the Knicks picked him up. He would play in 16 games for the Knicks down the stretch of the season.

Throughout that stretch, Sochan played 6.9 minutes per game. He shot 56.7% from the field, producing 2.8 points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, Sochan came off the bench for eight games. He saw the court for just 3.3 minutes per game.

Sochan is the third player to leave the Knicks in free agency this offseason. Mitchell Robinson left the team for the Boston Celtics, while Ariel Hukporti signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks retained Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, Mohamed Diawara, and Jordan Clarkson.

Jeremy Sochan Joins The Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2026-2027 NBA season with low expectations.

They ended up shocking the Western Conference by finishing with a winning record and getting into the NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed.

Although the Blazers lost to the San Antonio Spurs, they learned that they should be making win-now moves going into the 2026-2027 season.

Sochan joins Portland fresh off a title run. He brings 228 games of experience. Sochan spent four seasons playing for the Spurs.

At this point, Sochan has averaged 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds throughout his career. He is a 47.0% shooter from the field.