Giannis Drops Brutally Honest Assessment on Knicks After Loss

The New York Knicks secured an impressive 116-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 28.

During his postgame news conference, Milwaukee’s superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, admitted that Tom Thibodeau’s team is better than the one Doc Rivers has at his disposal.

The Knicks sit third in the Eastern Conference for a reason. The roster has been constructed to challenge for a championship. Securing a season sweep over the Bucks is proof of concept for New York’s roster and coaching staff. Nevertheless, there will be far sterner tests ahead, especially if the Knicks aim to reach the Eastern Conference Finals or even the NBA Finals.

Despite his team’s loss, Giannis ended he night with 30 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Thibodeau’s game plan to limit the Bucks’ supporting cast clearly paid dividends.

Giannis Praises Knicks Depth

Both Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby had strong showings for the Knicks as they defeated the Bucks. Giannis explained how both stars found ways to exploit Milwaukee’s defense.

“In the first half, Bridges was able to read the pick-and-roll,” Giannis said. “And he knew I’m gonna stay with Towns and that I didn’t want to switch. He took advantage of that. In 2nd half, Anunoby, a great player, was able to get to his spots, knock down some threes, and get out in transition. That’s why they’re a good team; when one guy doesn’t go, they have other people that can carry that load.”

Bridges ended the night with 26 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Anunoby had 31 points, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 rebounds. Both players found their rhythm at different points in the contest. As such, Milwaukee was unable to hone in on any one specific player, which in turn, opened things up for the Knicks, both in the halfcourt and in transition.

Knicks Jalen Brunson Provides Injury Update

During a recent episode of his ‘The Roommates Show’ podcast, Jalen Brunson discussed his current rehabilitation from an ankle sprain that has kept him out of the rotation for 11 games and counting.

“I’m feeling better,” Brunson said. “Walking. I’m out of the boot. Just doing everything I can to get back…If they’re on the road, I the gym is mine, I can do whatever I want…When they’re here…I do my treatment, stuff on the table, do my rehab part where I’m doing exercises specifically for my ankle.”

Brunson continued.

“Then I’m probably going to lift. I might do a little conditioning, maybe on a bike or on the battle ropes…Then I’ll go on the court and do as much as I can…And then, usually after, I’m in the hydroworks, which is the underwater treadmill, or I’m swimming in it for conditioning reasons because obviously, I can’t run.”

The Knicks have remained competitive despite their star player being on the sidelines. However, there’s no doubt that Brunson takes the team to another level, especially on the offensive side of the floor. With the regular season winding down, it won’t be long until we see Brunson back in the rotation. After all, the coaching staff will want to ensure the All-Star guard is back at game fitness before the postseason begins.