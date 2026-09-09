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Former New York Knicks Starter Released After Sudden Trade

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 12: Taj Gibson #67 of the Memphis Grizzlies is fouled by Clint Capela #30 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on April 12, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Taj Gibson is coming off a year where he appeared in 10 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The former USC star had averages of 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field.

This week, Gibson was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grizzlies PR wrote (on September 8): “The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy and future second round draft assets from the New Orleans Pelicans for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson.”

Former New York Knicks Starter Released

GettyTaj Gibson #67 of the Memphis Grizzlies takes a shot against Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at FedExForum on March 27, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Right after the trade, the Pelicans announced that they had waived Gibson.

The Pelicans wrote (via X): “Pelicans waive Taj Gibson.”

Social Media Reacts To Gibson Release

GettyNew York Knicks basketball player Taj Gibson attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here’s what people were saying:

@KnicksNation: “wait a minute”

Jonathan Macri: “BRING HIM HOME.”

Rod Walker: “Reported this yesterday, but Pelicans have now made the waiving of Taj Gibson official.”

GettyTaj Gibson #22 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from the bench in the first half of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@KnicksWilding: “Knicks need another big man and Taj Gibson is available… Leon, make the call for old times sake 😂”

@SpursReporter: “Wow. Didn’t see that one coming. Taj is a real pro and a good guy.”

@KnicksCentral: “Taj will land as an assistant coach wherever Thibs lands”

Looking At Gibson

GettyTaj Gibson #67 of the New York Knicks celebrates his shot in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on February 29, 2020 in New York City.

Gibson was the 26th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

He has been in the NBA for 17 seasons.

In addition to the Grizzlies, Gibson has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

GettyTaj Gibson #67 of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas.  

His career averages are 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field in 1,012 games.

He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Knicks Starter Released After Sudden Trade

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