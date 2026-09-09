Former New York Knicks Starter Released After Sudden Trade

Taj Gibson is coming off a year where he appeared in 10 games for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The former USC star had averages of 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field.

This week, Gibson was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Grizzlies PR wrote (on September 8): “The @memgrizz today announced the team acquired Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy and future second round draft assets from the New Orleans Pelicans for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson.”

Former New York Knicks Starter Released

Right after the trade, the Pelicans announced that they had waived Gibson.

The Pelicans wrote (via X): “Pelicans waive Taj Gibson.”

Social Media Reacts To Gibson Release

Here’s what people were saying:

@KnicksNation: “wait a minute”

Jonathan Macri: “BRING HIM HOME.”

Rod Walker: “Reported this yesterday, but Pelicans have now made the waiving of Taj Gibson official.”

@KnicksWilding: “Knicks need another big man and Taj Gibson is available… Leon, make the call for old times sake 😂”

@SpursReporter: “Wow. Didn’t see that one coming. Taj is a real pro and a good guy.”

@KnicksCentral: “Taj will land as an assistant coach wherever Thibs lands”

Looking At Gibson

Gibson was the 26th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

He has been in the NBA for 17 seasons.

In addition to the Grizzlies, Gibson has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons.

His career averages are 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field in 1,012 games.

He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games.