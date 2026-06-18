LIST: Meet The Players Who Received Green Room Invites In The 2026 NBA Draft

All 30 NBA teams are gearing up for the 2026 NBA Draft, which is set for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2026 class is expected to be filled with solid prospects with superstar potential and high-level role players. Many pundits believe this is one of the best rookie classes in recent years.

With the NBA draft right around the corner, 20 players have been invited to the exclusive green room in the draft.

The green room is where incoming rookies, their families, and representatives wait for their names to be called on stage during the draft.

Here are the 20 names:

AJ Dybantsa Darryn Peterson Cam Boozer Caleb Wilson Keaton Wagler Mikel Brown Jr. Darius Acuff Jr. Kingston Flemings Nate Ament Brayden Burries Aday Mara Karim Lopez Labaron Philon Jr. Christian Anderson Jr. Yaxel Lendeborg Cameron Carr Chris Cenac Jr. Morez Johnson Jr. Hannes Steinbach Bennett Stirtz

Only the top prospects of the class are given the exclusive green room invitations and will have designated seats and tables near the stage. They will also be given air time during the draft’s broadcast on top of media opportunities.

These names are expected to be called in the first round of the draft, with Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, Wilson, and Wagler seen to be called in the first five selections.

AJ Dybantsa Still Expected To Go No. 1 For The Washington Wizards

Several mock drafts still put AJ Dybantsa as the top pick in the upcoming draft, despite reports of Darryn Peterson’s desire to go to the Washington Wizards, who will be selecting first in the draft.

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Peterson is slated as the No. 2 pick with the Utah Jazz, behind Dybantsa. No. 3 is Cameron Boozer to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Caleb Wilson goes to the Chicago Bulls as the No. 4 pick.

There are still many expected to happen before the draft night, with many subplots emerging in the draft process.

The biggest has been Peterson’s refusal to work out with teams except the Wizards. The choice stems from Peterson’s desire not to play for the Utah Jazz, whose squad already has numerous formidable guards, and to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

Draft Order For 2026

Here is the order of teams that will be selecting players in this year’s NBA draft.