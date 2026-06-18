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LIST: Meet The Players Who Received Green Room Invites In The 2026 NBA Draft

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AJ Dybantsa
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Chicago Bulls have ninth-best lottery odds

All 30 NBA teams are gearing up for the 2026 NBA Draft, which is set for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

The 2026 class is expected to be filled with solid prospects with superstar potential and high-level role players. Many pundits believe this is one of the best rookie classes in recent years. 

With the NBA draft right around the corner, 20 players have been invited to the exclusive green room in the draft. 

The green room is where incoming rookies, their families, and representatives wait for their names to be called on stage during the draft.

Here are the 20 names:

  1. AJ Dybantsa 
  2. Darryn Peterson
  3. Cam Boozer 
  4. Caleb Wilson 
  5. Keaton Wagler 
  6. Mikel Brown Jr. 
  7. Darius Acuff Jr. 
  8. Kingston Flemings 
  9. Nate Ament 
  10. Brayden Burries 
  11. Aday Mara 
  12. Karim Lopez 
  13. Labaron Philon Jr. 
  14. Christian Anderson Jr. 
  15. Yaxel Lendeborg 
  16. Cameron Carr
  17. Chris Cenac Jr. 
  18. Morez Johnson Jr. 
  19. Hannes Steinbach 
  20. Bennett Stirtz

Only the top prospects of the class are given the exclusive green room invitations and will have designated seats and tables near the stage. They will also be given air time during the draft’s broadcast on top of media opportunities.

These names are expected to be called in the first round of the draft, with Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, Wilson, and Wagler seen to be called in the first five selections. 

AJ Dybantsa Still Expected To Go No. 1 For The Washington Wizards

2026 Naismith Awards Brunch

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 05: AJ Dybantsa #3 of the BYU Cougars looks on during the 2026 Naismith Awards Brunch at the Indiana Rooftop Ballroom on April 05, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Several mock drafts still put AJ Dybantsa as the top pick in the upcoming draft, despite reports of Darryn Peterson’s desire to go to the Washington Wizards, who will be selecting first in the draft. 

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Peterson is slated as the No. 2 pick with the Utah Jazz, behind Dybantsa. No. 3 is Cameron Boozer to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Caleb Wilson goes to the Chicago Bulls as the No. 4 pick.

There are still many expected to happen before the draft night, with many subplots emerging in the draft process.

The biggest has been Peterson’s refusal to work out with teams except the Wizards. The choice stems from Peterson’s desire not to play for the Utah Jazz, whose squad already has numerous formidable guards, and to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. 

Draft Order For 2026

2025 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 25: An overall view of the draft board following the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Here is the order of teams that will be selecting players in this year’s NBA draft.

  1. Washington Wizards 
  2. Utah Jazz 
  3. Memphis Grizzlies 
  4. Chicago Bulls 
  5. LA Clippers (via IND) 
  6. Brooklyn Nets 
  7. Sacramento Kings 
  8. Atlanta Hawks (via NO) 
  9. Dallas Mavericks 
  10. Milwaukee Bucks 
  11. Golden State Warriors 
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder 
  13. Miami Heat 
  14. Charlotte Hornets 
  15. Chicago Bulls (via POR) 
  16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX) 
  17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI) 
  18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL) 
  19. Toronto Raptors 
  20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) 
  21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN) 
  22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU) 
  23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE) 
  24. New York Knicks 
  25. Los Angeles Lakers 
  26. Denver Nuggets 
  27. Boston Celtics 
  28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) 
  29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SA) 
  30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC)

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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LIST: Meet The Players Who Received Green Room Invites In The 2026 NBA Draft

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