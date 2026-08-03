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Ex-Knicks Forward Explains NBA Exit After Disappointing Run

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Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the New York Knicks in action against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on October 17, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Although the New York Knicks gave Guerschon Yabusele a two-year deal, which would’ve allowed him to play in the NBA for the 2026-2027 NBA season, the veteran forward waived the second season when he was traded.

The 30-year-old was set to hit free agency for the second season in a row.

It didn’t take long before Yabusele realized he wanted to leave the NBA again. He signed with the Greek club, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens, after spending half of the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Knicks.

Guerschon Yabusele Gets Honest On NBA Exit

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the New York Knicks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“I spoke with my wife, my agents, and my mentor,” Yabusele told AS (via BasketNews) about his decision.

“It was an important decision. I didn’t make it easily. It took a long time, and there were many questions. I thought about French teammates who had gone through the same thing and stayed there for years without playing. I can’t do that. I was the one who decided to leave, not them. I’d rather be the one making that decision.”

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 05: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the New York Knicks plays against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what kind of interest Yabusele received in the open market this summer. Unlike the 2025 offseason, Yabusele’s value was down.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Yabusele thrived in his NBA comeback with the Philadelphia 76ers. In 70 games, he produced averages of 11.0 points, 2.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 38.0% from three.

Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 14: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on March 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Knicks landed Yabusele in free agency with a two-year deal, worth $11.7 million. He struggled to carve out a consistent role on the team. Yabusele played in just 41 games. He averaged 8.9 minutes of playing time.

The desire to split was mutual. Yabusele was traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he appeared in 26 games down the stretch of the regular season.

Seeing the court for 24.7 minutes per game, Yabusele produced averages of 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 38.3% from three.

Despite improving his value slightly, Yabusele clearly saw a better opportunity for himself overseas. He leaves the NBA with 211 total games. With stints in Boston, Philly, New York, and Chicago, Yabusele leaves with career averages of 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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