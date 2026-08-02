Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Sings Strong 4-Word Message For Knicks During His Wedding

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers could not contain himself during his wedding ceremony with his wife Jade Jones.

During the post-wedding celebration, Haliburton brought rapper 50 Cent to the party, where they sang his 2012 hit “I Get Money,” in what could be seen as a direct shot at the reigning NBA champions New York Knicks.

Haliburton was particularly ecstatic singing the “I run New York,” lyrics during the party, where he was all smiles with his wife on stage.

The two were also jumping up and down to the beat of 50 Cent’s song along with the guests.

Haliburton and his longtime partner Jones legally married on July 21, at a downtown Indianapolis courthouse before holding their main wedding celebration and reception on August 1.

The couple dated for seven years after meeting in 2019 at Iowa State University, where Haliburton played college basketball, eventually getting engaged at center court of Hilton Coliseum in July 2025.

The wedding came after Haliburton missed the entire 2025-2026 NBA season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The injury was compounded by a severe, debilitating bout of shingles that caused facial swelling, weight gain, and forced him to temporarily step away from the team.

Haliburton’s Pacers were the last team to take down the Knicks in the playoffs, finishing them in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025 to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals. Coincidentally, in the season that Haliburton missed, the Knicks went all the way to the NBA title.

Tyrese Haliburton Explains His Current Health Situation Ahead Of Next Season

After a tumultuous past year with his health, Tyrese Haliburton is ready to go for the upcoming NBA season.

“I feel great. You see I have eyebrows now so thankful for that. I looked back at videos of me and I can see how swollen my face is and I’m just glad that’s past me now. I feel great. Body feels great. I’m able to do everything. I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player.” Haliburton said via Dustin Dopirak, during his Carmel basketball camp last month.

“The fact that I’m able to come here without having to answer questions from the organization or anybody about my health. I’m just able to jump in and do the things with the kids. That means the world to me, it’s something I don’t take for granted after the last 12 months.”

In that same camp, Haliburton delivered a short but strong message for the Knicks after they won the NBA title.

“Good for them,” he said.

Haliburton Looks To Lead Pacers Once More In Reinforced Eastern Conference

The Pacers are seen to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference next season with Haliburton back on the court.

The team will also see new faces with the likes of Ivica Zubac and Jay Huff getting added to the roster while Haliburton was sidelined.

Haliburton will still have his co-stars Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, from their 2025 playoff run.

However, the East is expected to be a strong conference next season, with the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, and Atlanta Hawks emerging as viable contenders.