Knicks Get Surprising Dylan Harper Quote Before NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs are heading to the NBA Finals, and for one of their own, the matchup against the New York Knicks carries a different kind of weight.

Dylan Harper grew up 25 to 30 minutes from Madison Square Garden. He attended Knicks playoff games as a kid. He watched this team from the stands, the same fanbase that will now be cheering against him when the series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4.

The situation is not lost on him.

Harper Opens Up About His Knicks Connection

The Spurs rookie was asked about facing the Knicks in the NBA Finals and he did not shy away from the personal angle. Growing up in the New York area, Harper has a history with this franchise that goes beyond simply knowing the roster.

He has been in those buildings. He has felt that crowd. And now his phone is about to blow up.

“I’ve been to so many Knicks playoff games, Knicks games — I live 25, 30 minutes from the arena,” Harper said. “I know there’s going to be a whole lot of tickets I’ll be asked for.”

The kid who grew up watching the Knicks now has to beat them on the biggest stage in basketball.

What Harper Has Brought to the Spurs

Harper has been one of the most exciting rookies in the league this season. The Spurs guard moves with a patient rhythm and confidence beyond his years, and has become a key piece of San Antonio’s backcourt alongside De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

The three guards have developed a genuine chemistry throughout the season, becoming one of the more talked-about young backcourts in the league. Harper’s ability to create off the dribble and make plays in the half-court has given the Spurs another dimension on offense heading into the Finals.

San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in a Game 7 on Saturday night to reach the Finals. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds. Harper contributed throughout a series that went the distance against the defending champions.

Final Word

The NBA Finals against the Knicks is a unique situation for someone who grew up watching New York play. Harper gets to compete on the biggest stage in basketball against the team he watched from the stands as a kid.

The tickets situation will sort itself out. What matters now is the basketball.

Game 1 is Wednesday in San Antonio. The kid from the New York area will be ready.