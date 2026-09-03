Knicks Poised To Hijack Lakers Top Free Agent Target, Ex-NBA Champ Bruce Brown

The New York Knicks are atop the basketball world after winning the 2026 NBA Finals, the team’s first in 53 years. However, the rest of the league isn’t holding still for them, as the Knicks are expected to face tough competition to repeat as champions in the upcoming season.

With that, New York made a few roster changes over the summer. Though they did lose center Mitchell Robinson and a few other rotation players in free agency, the front office brought in Andre Drummond and re-signed several key contributors.

But now, according to one NBA insider, the Knicks aren’t done making roster moves just yet and are expected to bring in a veteran player before the 2026-27 season begins. One potential name New York is expected to target is Bruce Brown, a former 2023 NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets, who could be the last player brought in to round out their summer as title winners.

Knicks Linked To Former NBA Champion Bruce Brown As A Free Agent Target

Speaking on the latest episode of his Clutch Scoops show, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that while there is interest from the Los Angeles Lakers in Brown, he has a better chance of signing with the Knicks.

“There’s been some talk about the Lakers wanting Bruce Brown after missing out on Kuminga, but I’m not really sure how much I believe that,” he said. “I would cast doubt on the Lakers. Could they make it happen? Maybe. But I would look at the Knicks as a realistic option…I would anticipate a playoff-contending team to bring in Bruce Brown.”

Brown was on a veteran minimum contract with the Nuggets last season, so there’s an expectation he’d come to New York on the same deal.

When speaking about his role, Siegel mentioned Brown, if added in free agency, could play a similar role to that of Josh Hart. The ‘do-it-all’ slightly undersized wing has become a fan favorite in New York by filling up the stat sheet, and Brown, though he’d be in a more limited role off the bench, offers much of the same skill set.

“He could come in and play that Josh Hart-type role for the Knicks,” Siegel added. “I think, personally for me, that would be a really good fit. I could see that working out perfectly.”

Brown played in all 82 games last season for Denver, averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 47.5% shooting. Though not the team’s most prominent contributor, he was arguably their most consistent contributor, as he was one of 18 players in the NBA to appear in all 82 games last season.

Whether or not he comes to the Knicks with expectations of having a big role, there’s little downside to adding Brown’s consistent health for a low price. That’s even more so if it means stealing him from the Lakers, who have consistently been mentioned as eyeing him as their top free agent target after missing on so many other names.

New York Isn’t Done Making Roster Moves Just Yet

While mentioning that the Knicks appear to be leading the race to sign Brown over the Lakers, Siegel also mentioned that he doesn’t think New York is done making moves just yet.

The insider suggested the Knicks will likely add one more veteran to the roster before the October 1 deadline.

“I think they are looking at bringing in at least one more veteran, at least before training camp to fill out their roster,” he said.

There are still a few key free agents available that New York could target to round out the roster.

In terms of big men, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Love, and Dwight Powell are all on the table.

For wings, Brown, Nicolas Batum, and Ochai Agbaji could all be decent targets.

In the frontcourt, Gabe Vincent is the top available name who could arrive on a minimum contract. New York has also been linked to free agent Ben Simmons, and there is a chance he’s the last player to fill out the team’s lineup.

It remains to be seen what other moves the Knicks will make to tweak the roster coming off the title-winning run. There will be a target on their backs, so the front office will need to feel comfortable with the group of players they’ll be trotting out on opening night.