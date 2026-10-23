How Dalton Knecht Fits Knicks’ Lineup After Lakers Discard

The New York Knicks saw an opportunity and took it.

The Los Angeles Lakers had waived Dalton Knecht before the NBA’s roster cutdown, choosing to keep Bronny James in their last roster spot over Knecht.

Knecht passed through waivers unclaimed, and that made him a free agent, able to sign with any team in the league.

It’s the Knicks who have signed him, according to a post on X on Friday morning by ESPN’s Shams Charania:

Former Lakers forward Dalton Knecht has agreed to sign with the New York Knicks on a two-way NBA contract, his agents at Excel Sports Management tell ESPN. https://t.co/1gePugMy3Z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2026

There are two things for Knicks fans to consider now — why Knecht failed in L.A., and whether he’ll be able to succeed in NYC.

Why Lakers Waived Dalton Knecht

The Lakers simply didn’t see enough out of Knecht in his first couple seasons to keep him around. They had actually already tried to trade him for Mark Williams, but that deal fell through due to a failed Williams physical during the 2024-25 season. So Knecht stuck around after the failed trade but never really made his mark.

Knecht was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Tennessee after climbing the college basketball ladder from Northeastern Junior College to the University of Northern Colorado to the Volunteers.

He was an impressive shooter, scorer and finisher in college.

In the NBA, Knecht has now played 132 games and has averaged 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He has shot 46.0% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 75.5% from the foul line.

Knecht’s numbers declined significantly from his rookie season to his second year as he didn’t show enough efficiency or playmaking to be a consistent member of the Lakers’ rotation.

The hope would be that Knecht could capture some of his All-American form from his lone year at Tennessee when he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range on high volume.

Knecht didn’t find that in Los Angeles, though.

Dalton Knecht’s Fit in Knicks Lineup

Since Knecht is initially on a two-way contract, he’ll spend some time in the G League and some time in the NBA.

Eventually, he has a chance to be a solid reserve, if the Knicks develop him the right way.

Knecht can play the 2 or the 3, but he’s not a point guard, so the PG depth chart shouldn’t change for the Knicks.

The players who Knecht could eventually push for minutes are guys like Landry Shamet, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson.

New York needs strong shooting off of its bench, and that’s what those three guys offer. If Knecht proves to have some intriguing upside relative to that trio, he could take some minutes.

It will likely be a process, though. Knecht hasn’t played yet this season and hasn’t played well yet in his NBA career. The Knicks will see if they can unlock him.