Insider Delivers Bad News For Knicks About Wembanyama Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 3

The New York Knicks are in firm control right now of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. However, few have yet to rule out the possibility of the Spurs returning from a deep 0-2 hole, considering the threat of Victor Wembanyama.

One of those who has yet to scratch the Spurs out of the equation is ESPN’s NBA Insider Tim McMahon. According to him, Wembanyama is looking zeroed in on having a tremendous Game 3, which could swing the series back to the Spurs.

“The one thing I am going to say is Victor Wembanyama over and over and over again has done things we have never seen before,” McMahon said in The Hoop Collective podcast. “I’m watching him walking off the floor. He’s walked off the floor, he’s clapping his hands, I could see him already getting in the mode of ‘We got to get ready for Game 3.”

Wembanyama attempted the final shot of Game 2 but missed over Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson. If he made it, the Spurs would have tied the series before going to New York.

Before that possession, Wembanyama had an unforced turnover before fouling Jalen Brunson, who drained the game-winning free throw for the Knicks.

McMahon is banking on Wembanyama to do the impossible for the rest of the series after a massive Game 2 collapse.

“What did he tell Malika [Andrews]? Something like if you don’t know something’s impossible, you can do the impossible. They got to do the impossible now,” he said.

Wembanyama, who is only 22 years old and has no prior playoff experience, had 29 points on 11 of 21 shooting with nine rebounds in the Spurs’ loss. They now head to New York with a massive 0-2 disadvantage.

Victor Wembanyama Admits His Mistake In Game 2

Wembanyama knew he messed up late in Game 2. He vowed to show poise the next time and use the mistake as a fuel for the rest of the series.

“I’m still very blurry, and that’s the whole problem. I need to have more poise, more control over the game,” he said after Game 2.

“I threw that one away. I messed up,” Wembanyama said. “Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I gonna use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely.”

Game 3 is a must-win for the Spurs, as no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 lead.

Wembanyama is expected to be more motivated than ever in Game 3 following the rough two losses in San Antonio.

However, the Knicks will have an entire rowdy city on their back as they look to snag their first NBA championship since 1973.

Some High-Profile Personalities Set To Watch Wembanyama in New York

There will be some high-profile personalities and celebrities who will watch Wembanyama’s Spurs and the Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Aside from the usual celebrity Knicks fans such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Timothee Chalamet, and Tracy Morgan, United States President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the game at Madison Square Garden.

Trump was invited by Knicks owner James Dolan to watch Game 3 in New York. He has yet to confirm if he will be watching Game 4 in New York.

Game 3 is on Monday, June 8.