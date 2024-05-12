Insider Updates OG Anunoby’s Status for Knicks’ Series vs. Pacers

Going into Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks know they’ll be without OG Anunoby. But beyond that, his availability is unknown.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered an update on his availability for Game 5 in a May 11 episode of NBA Countdown.

“There has not been enough progress yet to think that his return is likely in Game 5 on Tuesday,” Wojnarowski said. “Now, after that Game 5 on Tuesday, there are two days off, before Game 6 on Friday. So maybe there’s some hope there. But the Knicks are going to have to continue to win and try to put away this series without OG Anunoby. It is a war of attrition for the Knicks roster.”

Anunoby suffered the hamstring strain in Game 2 on May 8.

It forced him out for the remainder of the game, and he was ruled out for Games 3 and 4 subsequently.

Wojnarowski’s latest update paints Game 5 as a long shot, too.

So the Knicks, up 2-1 against the Pacers, will play the next two games, with a win to clinch the series, without their best defender.

And backup Precious Achiuwa will do his best to mitigate the loss, as the newest member of New York’s starting lineup.

Fortunately, there was some good with the bad for the New York Knicks on the NBA’s latest injury report.

Brunson Will Play Game 4

The NBA’s May 11 injury report almost offers optimism for New York.

Jalen Brunson, previously listed as questionable for Game 3, isn’t listed at all for Game 4.

That’s the best news you could ask for if you’re the Knicks, implying that he’s recovering from the right foot soreness that forced him to miss most of the first half in Game 2.

The only thing that would make you more optimistic if you’re New York, is the list of Indiana players on the report.

Tyrese Haliburton, who went off for 35 points in Game 3, is listed as questionable with a variation of ailments: “low back spasms, sacral contusion,” and “right ankle sprain.”

Aaron Nesmith, who’s spent tons of time guarding Brunson, is listed too with “right shoulder soreness.”

It’s possible that the “war of attrition” that is this series has started to impact both sides. Game 4 will no doubt be as much of a dogfight as has been the rest of the series if true.

Achiuwa Struggles in Game 3

Percious Achiuwa was no Anunoby in Game 3, his first start for the Knicks since March 10.

He finished with 5 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 21 minutes, and ended the game with a -6 plus/minus.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t invest much time matching him up with Siakam.

Achiuwa was continually bested by the two-time All-Star, and 2019 champ.

Siakam finished Game 3 with 26 points and 7 rebounds in 30 minutes played, his best performance of the series thus far.

Without the presence of Anunoby, it will take more of a blockade style, help defense focus from New York, to stop Siakam.

But then there’s the issue of guarding Haliburton as well, who’s found his shot after a poor performance in Game One.

No one envies Thibodeau’s position, coaching outgunned and outmanned in a Conference Semifinals series.

But anyone who knows the Knicks head coach knows he’d rarely have it any other way.

And going into Game 4, the odds are still in his team’s favor.

Knicks’ Series Odds Up 2-1

According to Land of Basketball, of all 164 Conference Semifinals series to get out to a 2-1 start, the team with the lead won 79.9-percent of the time.

The Phoenix Suns are the last team to blow a 2-0 lead in the second round, when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in 2022.

So it would seem the Pacers odds are still low.

But with so many players injured and sidelined for the Knicks, there’s an unquantifiable element to the series.

The same can be said for New York’s proven ability to win time and time again despite everyone they’re missing.

As long as they have Jalen Brunson.

They will in Game 4.