Knicks Interested in 2 Recently Waived Sharpshooters: Report

The New York Knicks want to add more shooting to the team, and they’re looking at recently waived players to do it. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Knicks have interest in Landry Shamet and Davis Bertans.

“The New York Knicks have explored adding more shooting depth on the free agent market by expressing interest in Latvian forward Davis Bertans, as previously reported by HoopsHype, and guard Landry Shamet, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote in a July 12 story.

Both Shamet and Bertans have reputations as sharpshooters. For his career, Shamet has shot 40.8% from three-point land. Bertans, on the other hand, has shot 39.6% from three. Though they stretch the floor pretty well, both have recently been waived by their previous teams.

Both of their teams waived them to save money. The Washington Wizards waived Shamet because the last year of his contract was non-guaranteed, and the Charlotte Hornets waived Bertans because the last year of his contract was partially guaranteed.

The Knicks accomplished their No. 1 offseason goal when they acquired Mikal Bridges. Adding more shooting around their current core would help their quest to win a title. There’s no telling if they manage to add both Shamet and Bertans.

Coincidentally, the Wizards acquired Shamet just as they had traded Bertans away.

Landry Shamet’s Other Suitors on the Open Market

Shamet would be a nice find for the Knicks. However, they are not alone in their competition for his services. Scotto reported in that same story that other teams, including his last team, want to add Shamet.

“Free agent guard Landry Shamet has received exploratory interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks, league sources told HoopsHype. A possible return to the Washington Wizards also hasn’t been ruled out, HoopsHype has learned.”

The Bucks, Heat, and Timberwolves have all lost important pieces during the offseason. They also haven’t added major difference-makers. Shamet isn’t necessarily a difference-maker, but he is useful because he can space the floor.

While the Knicks have loaded up during the 2024 offseason, they have given strong signals that they are not done. The best free agents have already signed their new contracts, but there are still plenty of rotation players available.

Knicks Interested in Adding Frontcourt Depth

Scotto added that the Knicks have looked into adding more players to add to their frontcourt.

“New York also remains intent on adding frontcourt depth. The Knicks have expressed interest in Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, as first reported by HoopsHype, but as SNY’s Ian Begley reported, the Jazz turned down offers from teams for two first-round picks.”

He added that one Knick, who is an unrestricted free agent, is down to return to the Knicks. He added how the Knicks could add him without worrying about the NBA’s first tax apron.

“Precious Achiuwa, HoopsHype’s top-ranked center available in free agency, remains open to a return to the Knicks. As salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan recently noted, New York is now $15.7 million below the $188.9 million second apron with 12 players. The Knicks have enough flexibility to re-sign Achiuwa and use the $5.2 million taxpayer mid-level exception.”