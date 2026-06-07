Is Donald Trump A Distraction For Victor Wembanyama? Spurs’ Star Speaks

United States President Donald Trump will be in attendance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals as the New York Knicks battle the San Antonio Spurs inside what is expected to be a raucous Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Trump’s anticipated arrival in the arena has given Game 3 a boost in media and global attention. Victor Wembanyama is expected to be one of the biggest attractions in the game, aside from the home squad, the Knicks, who are leading the series 2-0.

Wembanyama was asked about Trump’s attendance for Game 3 and if that would be a distraction for him as he looks to lead the Spurs to their first NBA Finals victory in the series. Here is his response:

“Not really,” the 7-foot-5 French said, but not ruling out the possibility of it affecting him during the game. “I think it could be. Isolating myself is something I’ve practiced over the years and I think I’m good at it so it’s not a problem. This is something similar media-wise, like the Olympics.”

Trump is seen to be cheering for the Knicks after he was invited by the team’s owner, James Dolan, to attend the NBA Finals game.

Many adjustments have been made to prepare for his appearance in the arena, including cancelling Knicks’ watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, and having stricter security policies for people who will attend the game.

Wembayama Expected To Definitely Hear The Knicks’ Crowd In New York

Wembanyama would definitely hear it from the rowdy New York fans, who are hungry for their first NBA championship since 1973.

Wembanyama has shown moments of youth and getting eaten by the moment in the first two games of the series.

In Game 1, he missed crucial jumpers in the fourth quarter that stunted the Spurs’ chances to steal the series-opening victory.

In the second game, Wembanyama committed a crucial turnover on a fast break that allowed Knicks’ Jalen Brunson to knock down the game-winning free throw. The game also saw him miss a last-second jumper that would have given the Spurs the win.

Tickets Surge As The Knicks Battle The Spurs in Game 3 In New York

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is the hottest ticket in town. However, as much as fans want to get hold of it, they are faced with ridiculous prices.

According to numerous ticket sites, Game 3 passes cost over $9000 for the worst seats in Madison Square Garden.

There were also reports of incredibly long online queues for tickets on different ticket sites in the hopes of getting a hold of one.

Aside from Trump, many celebrities are also expected to attend the game, such as Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller. They usually sit near the sidelines, where tickets are reserved for the most important and wealthy people.

Nevertheless, the city is expecting a rabid crowd throughout the streets near Madison Square Garden. Bars, restaurants, and other public places are also seen to stream the game.

Game 3’s tip-off is on Monday, June 8, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.