Isaiah Hartenstein Adresses Knicks Exit in First OKC Interview

After just two seasons together, Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks parted ways in free agency. He departed the Big Apple for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his introductory press conference with the Thunder, Hartenstein addressed his departure from New York.

“It was hard,” Hartenstein told reporters on July 6. “I was in a situation where I love my teammates in New York. I really appreciate what Thibs and Leon [Rose] did for me. And the fans in New York showed a lot of love.”

Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Western Conference up and comers. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of the deal.

New York could only offer Hartenstein a four-year deal worth up to $72.5 million due to CBA restrictions. So he leaves the Knicks for a $15 million raise on a shorter contract.

And, according to the big man, an “exciting situation” in Oklahoma.

“But going into this situation is very exciting,” Hartenstein continued. “From afar, I always saw how the culture was. The style of play really fits me. I’m a high-IQ player. There’s a lot of guys cutting. I think I’m one of the best passers in the NBA. And then just the culture, very family-based. It was just something that was really exciting for me. I feel like I can really expand my game.”

Hartenstein established himself as a top two-way center last season. He finished the regular season averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 75 appearances.

Hartenstein Looking Forward to Expanding His Game in OKC

One sticking point for Hartenstein in free agency? An opportunity to continue the growth he saw in New York.

He thinks that in Oklahoma, he’ll have an opportunity to grow more on the offensive end of the ball.

“I’ve been in a lot of situations,” Hartenstein said. “I know how to adapt. But the way they play here is really exciting for me. It can expand my game a lot, especially offensively.”

Specifically, Hartenstein would like to shoot the ball more.

“If you’re an NBA player, you have to adapt to certain roles,” Hartenstein continued. “And that’s what I did in New York. My passing only came out in the last year. My first year, I had to adapt to a certain role. So I feel like I can get back to that shooting aspect. Before, I was shooting, so I want to get back to that even more.”

It’s likely he’s referring to three-pointers, something he’d shown an eagerness in his first season with the Knicks. Hartenstein attempted just three shots from deep last season after putting up 37 in the season prior.

Whether or not he’ll receive that opportunity with the Thunder is yet to be seen. As is how New York plans on replacing their former starting center.

New York Scouring Center Market

Most of the NBA’s free-agent centers followed suit after Hartenstein signed his contract, as the top big man available.

But most of, if not all, of them re-signed with their previously current teams. And the Knicks are left without a reliable backup option to Mitchell Robinson, who will presumably take the starting spot next season.

New York has looked into various trade options, including Charlotte Hornets backup Nick Richards and Utah Jazz starter Walker Kessler.

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype

“The Knicks have also made inquiries on the trade market, showing interest in Jazz center Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on July 2. “Along with Hornets center Nick Richards, as previously reported by HoopsHype. ”

There’s also an opportunity they bring back Precious Achiuwa, who’s an unrestricted free agent after the team declined his team option for 2024-2025.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on the possibility of his return to the Knicks.

“Precious Achiuwa remains an unrestricted free agent, and the organization has left open the possibility of bringing him back, according to a league source,” Katz reported on July 3.

Consider next season’s roster still unfinished as New York looks for a Hartenstein replacement.