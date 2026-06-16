NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Makes Bold Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry Comparison

After the New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA championship, one of the biggest talking points centered around Jalen Brunson‘s performance. Brunson proved that a smaller guard can lead a franchise to a championship, joining the likes of Isiah Thomas and Steph Curry.

Brunson willed the Knicks to their first title since 1973, averaging 28.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals throughout their championship run. He was nearly unstoppable in the title-clinching Game 5, scoring 45 points to send Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs home.

Chauncey Billups also deserves a shout-out for leading the Detroit Pistons to a championship in 2004. However, that Pistons squad played like a well-oiled machine against the heavily favored and star-studded Los Angeles Lakers.

Isiah Thomas Makes Bold Jalen Brunson-Steph Curry Comparison

Speaking on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Isiah Thomas compared how Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks to Steph Curry. Thomas thought that he and Brunson were similar, while Curry had a different game.

“Curry did it at 6-3 more or less shooting, scoring,” Thomas said. “Brunson and I, we did it, scoring and assisting. That is something totally different. And that’s why it’s so unique. Because he can assist, and then he scores. Curry was more just a scorer.”

Thomas looked at Curry’s effect on the Golden State Warriors‘ success as a shooter, while he and Brunson went beyond analytics. The Detroit Pistons thought they had to beat analytics to get over the hump and take over the NBA Finals.

NBA Fans Call Out Isiah Thomas For Brunson-Curry Take

Following Isiah Thomas’ remarks, NBA fans quickly shut down the two-time champion for downplaying Steph Curry’s greatness. They fact-checked Curry’s assists during his six trips to the NBA Finals and found that he had a higher average than Jalen Brunson in five of them.

Brunson averaged 4.9 assists per game in the NBA Finals, while Curry averaged at least five assists in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. He registered just 3.7 assists per game in the dreadful 2016 Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are some fans calling out Thomas on X:

@solomon_tech: “IT is so insecure LMAO Steph averaged more Assists than Brunson (shout out to Brunson) with better shooting splits too.”

@AndrewBrown_01: “Somebody tell Zeke that Curry avg 31 pts 6 rebs 5 assists 2 steals in that Boston finals. And tell him it’s OK to say no to these interview requests.”

@LightSkinedCory: “Steph averaged more assists 🤣 IT such a hater dawg.”

@_JeremyM2: “Zeke really try to slick hate on Steph every chance he get. Talking about Steph only scores? Man averages 6+assists a game on top of having the crazy gravity that his teammates get to farm assists off on.”

Based on their career assists average, Curry is higher than Brunson, but it’s an unfair comparison. They have totally different games, and it’s just better to celebrate their accomplishments as smaller guards who led their teams to a championship.