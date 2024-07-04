Jalen Brunson and the Best Free Agent Signings in Knicks History

The New York Knicks have had a mixed history with free agent signings over the years, with their fair share of bad (looking at you, Jerome James), and amazing (Jalen Brunson). They’ve found ways to make a splash in 2024 with trades and extensions, but not free agency.

The ink is still drying on the blockbuster trade that brought Mikal Bridges over from the Brooklyn Nets, and the re-signing of OG Anunoby will make him the highest-paid player on the Knicks. They have lost a few free agents this offseason, most notably Isaiah Hartenstein.

Here’s a ranking of the best free agents the Knicks have signed:

Best Free Agent Signings in Knicks History

1. Jalen Brunson (2022)

Though he’s only been with the Knicks for two seasons, Brunson has quickly established himself as the best free agent signing in Knicks history. Signed to a 4-year, $104 million deal in 2022, Brunson has been an absolute steal at $24 million per year. In his first season in New York, he averaged 24 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting over 41% from three. Somehow he upped that last season, with 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, earning All-NBA second team.

2. Allan Houston (1996)

It’s hard to believe the Detroit Pistons had Houston for his first three seasons, before he signed a 7-year, $56 million contract with the Knicks in 1996. He became a franchise player, making two All-Star teams and helping lead New York to the 1999 NBA Finals. His clutch shooting, particularly his series-winning shot against the Miami Heat in the 1999 playoffs, cemented his legacy as a Knicks great.

3. Amar’e Stoudemire (2010)

We’re being a little loose with the terms, since Stoudemire was technically a sign-and-trade. While injuries hampered the back part of his Knicks career, Stoudemire’s initial impact was tremendous. He averaged 25.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in his first season after signing a 5-year, $100 million deal. Stoudemire helped usher in a new era of Knicks basketball and paved the way for Carmelo Anthony’s arrival.

4. Julius Randle (2019)

Initially seen as a consolation prize after missing out on bigger stars, Julius Randle has blossomed into an All-Star in New York. Randle has made three All-Star teams and was named Most Improved Player in 2021, earning him a 4-year, $117 million extension that runs through the 2025-26 season. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists in 2023-24 before a season-ending injury.

5. John Starks (1990)

Many forget that Starks played 36 games for the Golden State Warriors before being released and then signed over a year later by the Knicks, playing in the CBA and WBL in the interim. Starks would become a New York icon, with energetic play and memorable dunks over his 8-year run in New York. It’s almost hard to believe he only made one all-star game.

Honorable Mentions

Anthony Mason (1991): Another diamond in the rough, Mason became a key part of the tough 1990s Knicks teams after being signed from the CBA.

Jason Kidd (2012): While past his prime, Kidd provided valuable leadership to the 54-win 2012-13 Knicks team.

While the Knicks have had their share of free-agent misses over the years (Joakim Noah, you’re up), these signings demonstrate that when done right, free agency can significantly impact the franchise’s fortunes. As the Knicks continue to build around their current core, they’ll hope future signings can match the success of their best free-agent acquisitions, despite financial inflexibility.