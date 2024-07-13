Jalen Brunson Breaks Silence After Signing $156 Million Extension

Historically, few players have meant more to the New York Knicks than Jalen Brunson, arguably the greatest free-agent signing in franchise history. Look no further than his new contract extension for evidence.

Brunson and the Knicks agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million extension on July 12, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarwoski.

He broke his silence in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, with just one emoji.

In the process, New York’s star guard forfeits nearly $113 million in additional earnings he’d be eligible for next summer.

“The deal, which begins in 2025-26 and will cost Brunson $37.1 million over the next three years, comes with a fourth-year player option, Rose said, and that would set up Brunson to recoup the $113 million on a four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028 or a new five-year, $418 million deal in 2029,” Wojnarowski wrote in a July 12 report.

Brunson is prioritizing flexibility for the team, and the team having that flexibility while he’s in his prime. He’ll turn 28 just before the start of next season, and is coming off of his first All-Star nomination.

It’s the kind of move that cements your place as an all-time, franchise great. Not that Brunson likely needed the help, after elevating to superstardom since arriving in New York.

He averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 77 regular-season appearances last season.

New York and Brunson are Committed to Each Other

Brunson has played just 145 regular-season games over two seasons in a Knicks uniform.

Yet his commitment to the franchise is nearly unrivaled across the league. And obviously, the feeling is mutual.

New York has catered to Brunson since his arrival in the summer of 2022. In three separate moves, they added three of his former college teammates to an already strong supporting cast.

Josh Hart was acquired at the trade deadline in Brunson’s first year with the team. Donte DiVincenzo signed in free agency the following summer. And the Knicks’ acquired Mikal Bridges prior to this year’s NBA Draft on June 25.

Between that, his dad serving as an assistant coach, and his former agent Leon Rose running the team; it’s got to be hard for Brunson not to feel at home walking the halls of Madison Square Garden.

That’s what empowering your superstar player looks like. Whether or not it was necessary is irrelevant. Brunson and the Knicks are lifting each other up year over year, and will continue to do so in the years to come.

Josh Hart: ‘Build Him a Statue’

Amid the frenzy of fans planning a parade to celebrate Brunson’s contribution to the Knicks, Hart celebrated his teammate’s new deal in a series of tweets.

“Build him a statue,” read the first tweet on July 12.

Hart followed that up by calling Brunson, “goat,” which is a sports acronym for “greatest of all time.”

“We pouring honey on you goat @jalenbrunson1,” Hart tweeted.

The reaction of his other teammates were likely less public. Hart has maintained a strong social media presence since New York’s season ended, and hosts a podcast–“The Roomates Show“–with Brunson.

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone in New York that isn’t celebrating. Brunson has just made a historic sacrifice for the betterment of a Knicks team that he’s played a major part in turning around.