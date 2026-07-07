Knicks Get Major Jalen Brunson Injury Update After Championship Run

The New York Knicks‘ franchise cornerstone is beginning the most important offseason of his career with surgery instead of rest.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is expected to spend at least the next two months recovering after undergoing surgery to repair an injury in his right forearm and wrist area—an injury he quietly played through during the Knicks’ historic run to the NBA championship.

“SNY sources: Jalen Brunson will be recovering/rehabbing for at least two months following his surgery to repair an injury in his right forearm/wrist area,” Begley reported Monday on X.

Begley added that Brunson played through discomfort throughout New York’s postseason run.

Knicks Fan TV first reported that Brunson was expected to undergo the procedure on Tuesday, adding that the surgery is not viewed as a significant concern.

For the defending champions, the update provides clarity rather than alarm.

Brunson Played Through Pain on the Biggest Stage

The revelation makes Brunson’s postseason even more remarkable.

Throughout the playoffs, the Knicks’ captain never publicly revealed the injury as he continued carrying one of the NBA’s heaviest offensive workloads.

Now it’s clear he did so while dealing with a lingering issue in his shooting arm.

Brunson never looked limited.

He averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists while leading New York to a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, sending the Knicks to their first NBA Finals appearance in decades.

He somehow elevated his play even further when the spotlight grew brightest.

Despite the injury, Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the NBA Finals as New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to capture the franchise’s first championship in 53 years.

His dominant performance earned him unanimous Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP honors.

The report now reveals that one of the greatest postseason performances in Knicks history came while Brunson was quietly battling an injury that ultimately required surgery.

Recovery Timeline Should Keep Brunson on Track

Although Begley reported Brunson will need at least two months of rehabilitation, the timetable currently does not appear to threaten his availability for training camp.

With the NBA season still months away, New York has ample time for its franchise point guard to complete his recovery before preseason preparations begin.

Knicks Fan TV also characterized the procedure as minor, reinforcing the expectation that Brunson should be fully healthy well before the regular season tips off.

For a team looking to defend its first championship since 1973, that timeline is significant.

Another Example of Brunson’s Leadership

The latest revelation further cements Brunson’s reputation as one of the league’s toughest competitors.

Rather than allowing the injury to become a distraction—or an excuse—the All-NBA guard continued to lead the Knicks through four playoff rounds, delivering signature performance after signature performance as New York completed one of the most memorable championship runs in franchise history.

His production alone made the postseason unforgettable.

Knowing now that he accomplished it while playing through pain only adds another chapter to Brunson’s growing Knicks legacy.

With surgery complete and rehabilitation underway, New York’s biggest offseason priority has become straightforward: make sure its Finals MVP returns fully healthy.

If the recovery progresses as expected, the Knicks should enter training camp with the face of their franchise ready to lead another championship pursuit.