Jalen Brunson’s Potential Extension With Knicks Projected to Be $269.1 Million

The New York Knicks made a blockbuster deal to land Mikal Bridges, a move that they hope will put them over the top. They also re-signed OG Anunoby, keeping one of the best wing defenders in the NBA. However, their biggest offseason move could be coming in the next few days, as the Knicks are eligible to extend Jalen Brunson.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Brunson would make much more money if he waited until 2025 free agency to re-sign, which could mean he waits until next offseason.

“On July 12, exactly two years after Jalen Brunson first signed in New York, the Knicks can offer their All-Star point guard a long-term extension. Because of rules in the collective bargaining agreement, the deal would not be as lucrative as one he could receive if he were to wait until 2025 free agency to re-sign,” Katz wrote on July 8.

“Thus, the original assumption was that Brunson, the franchise’s cornerstone, would wait until next summer to re-up with the only organization for which he wants to play.”

Katz added that if Brunson were to wait until 2025, he’d be eligible to sign a max contract worth a projected $269.1 million over five years. If he were to take the extension that can be offered to him on July 12, it’d be for just $156.5 million over four years.

Brunson ‘Considering’ Taking Less Money

According to Katz, Brunson is considering taking the extension this offseason. While it’d be a better financial decision to wait until next year, it also poses a threat. If Brunson were to get injured, he’d potentially lose out on a ton of money.

“The first reason the extension remains on the table, according to a league source, is security,” Katz wrote. “Brunson has no interest in playing elsewhere, according to sources close to him.”

With the first and second aprons posing challenges to front offices, Brunson reportedly understands the difficulties of building a team due to the restrictions they both bring. However, if he were to sign this for cheaper, it’d put the New York Knicks in a better financial position moving forward.

“Brunson understands the issues the current CBA causes with team building. A league source says it’s one reason he’s considering taking the cheaper extension, which could help the Knicks avoid the second apron in the immediate future, giving the franchise a better chance to win its first championship since 1973,” Katz wrote.

Brunson Proved He’s Worth the Money

Whether he signs this offseason or in 2025, Brunson has proven to the New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA that he’s well deserving of however much he signs for.

Standing at just 6-foot-2, the Villanova product has beat the odds. His 2023-24 season was the best of his career, and he impressed when it mattered most in the playoffs.

Brunson averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He set a career-high in points and rebounds. Earning his first All-Star nod and a spot on the All-NBA second team, Brunson shot 40.1% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

The Knicks have been searching for a superstar for much of the past decade, and the New Jersey native looks to be just that.

Now, the idea is to keep him around for as long as possible. New York will offer him the extension, and they’re hopeful the fan favorite will accept it.

“They will offer him the extension on July 12, then cross their fingers that an All-Star point guard will do something extraordinary for his favorite franchise,” Katz wrote.