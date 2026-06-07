Jalen Brunson Expresses Heartwarming Feelings About Being New York’s Hero

Since getting signed by the New York Knicks in 2023, Jalen Brunson has been declared the hero of New York, steering them to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last year, before leading them to the NBA Finals this year.

For many rabid Knicks fans, Brunson is already the legend that they longed for for many decades. Ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Brunson expressed a heartfelt message about being a hero in the city.

“I’m so thankful. I’m so honored to be able to put ‘New York’ across my chest,” said Brunson as the Knicks are currently 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

For Brunson, being the Knicks’ superstar is something that is unlike anything else in the world.

“Wouldn’t trade that feeling for anything in the world,” he said.

In the NBA Finals, his first in his career, Brunson has delivered for the Knicks when it mattered most. Brunson had 20 points in Game 2, including the game-winning free throw after pouncing on the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama’s late-game turnover to take a 2-0 lead.

In Game 1, he had 30 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter to secure the come-from-behind win for the Knicks.

Now, Brunson is just two wins away from winning an NBA championship and handing New York, one of the most passionate fans in the league, their first title since 1973.

Jalen Brunson Reflects On Having Mamba Mentality From NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Jalen Brunson grew up watching Kobe Bryant’s battles in the playoffs. Now that he is in one, Brunson is looking to channel his own inner mamba mentality.

But it is not all just Bryant’s mentality as Brunson is also living out what his parents, including his father and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, instilled in him growing up.

“I think the way I carry myself and way I do things, it’s a credit to how I was raised by my parents,” he said. “But also part of their philosophy steeps into the Mamba mentality as well.”

“So there’s a connectivity there. I do my best to stay present in the moment and do everything I can to make sure my mind is right. Be mentally and physically ready everyday. Trusting my work. It’s what’s gotten me here. So there’s connectivity about it.”

Brunson, who consistently took the cudgels during clutch moments for the Knicks, has been the team’s anchor in their spirited playoff run.

With their win in Game 2, they are now riding a 13-game winning streak heading to Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs.

Expect The Entire New York City To be Behind Brunson In Game 3

Brunson will receive a hero’s welcome when he and the Knicks step on the court of Madison Square Garden in Game 3.

The game is expected to be packed with rowdy Knicks fans, along with some high-profile celebrities, including the United States President Donald Trump.

If the Knicks win Game 3, it may just be a matter of time for them to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, as no team has ever recovered from a 0-3 advantage in NBA history.