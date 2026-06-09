Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Turns Heads With Hand Gesture in Game 3

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson put on a show in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and one moment may have said it all despite a 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

In the third quarter, Brunson hit an off-balance shot in the lane, and he took a look at his hand afterward, which caught attention on social media. Brunson has been known for his hand gestures over the years, which go back to his Dallas Mavericks days.

He first made a hand gesture across his face that looked slime-like, and he developed his three-finger salute. Brunson called it Phantom of the Opera, which is befitting the Knicks’ proximity to Broadway.

During Monday’s shot, Brunson got stuck between San Antonio’s Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox in the lane as he went for the shot. Brunson leaned back with one foot on the ground, and he twisted to the left as he awkwardly got the shot off cleanly for the basket.

Brunson then looked down at his left, a departure from his typical across-the-face slide. Overall, Brunson had the hot hand for the Knicks in Game 3, making key shots throughout the game.

Brunson scored a team high 32 points on 11-25 shooting, and he grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists in 35 minutes of playing time.

Jalen Brunson’s Explanation of Original Hand Gesture

Brunson explained to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy why he makes the hand gesture across his face, which has become popular among Knicks fans.

“It truly came out of nowhere, and it truly has no meaning other than three points on the board,” Brunson told Bondy. “I just kind of stuck with it because it was unique and nobody was doing it.”

Brunson has also modified it along the way, for photogenic reasons. He even heard from his mom about it.

“It’s constantly used on ads. Forget what game it was used, but it was early in the season last year my first year here,” Brunson told Bondy. “My mom looked at me and said, ‘Ehh, not a good look.’

“So, I switched it up a little bit,” he added.

King of New York?

Whether or not the Knicks win the title, Brunson is getting called the King of New York.

To be considered that in the nation’s largest metropolitan area is a major honor, and Brunson has plenty of competition for that informal title. New York boasts many great professional athletes, such as Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Juan Soto of the Mets.

Knicks teammate Josh Hart, who also played with Brunson in college, believes it is well deserved and explained why. Hart and Brunson played at Villanova and won a national championship together.

“Because I don’t think he came in that way. He doesn’t care about it,” Hart told ESPN. “He just wants to win. When you have that humility, all the other stuff takes care of itself.”

For now, Brunson will want to take care of business in Game 4 on Wednesday to keep the Knicks ahead in the series.