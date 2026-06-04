Doctor Raises Concern on Knicks Star Jalen Brunson’s Injury Scare

The New York Knicks received an early scare in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night when star guard Jalen Brunson limped off the floor after an awkward collision involving his right knee.

While Brunson later returned to the game, a prominent sports injury analyst raised concerns that the injury mechanism could point to a potentially significant knee issue.

Jalen Brunson Leaves Game 1 After Knee Collision

The injury occurred late in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

As players scrambled for position, Spurs forward Harrison Barnes fell to the floor and made contact with Brunson’s right knee. Brunson immediately appeared uncomfortable and was seen limping noticeably before heading to the locker room.

At the time of his exit, Brunson had struggled offensively, scoring three points while shooting 1-for-7 from the field.

Knicks coach Mike Brown called a timeout and inserted veteran guard Jose Alvarado into the lineup in Brunson’s place.

The timing was significant for New York.

Brunson opened the NBA Finals by knocking down a three-pointer as the Knicks raced to a 10-4 lead. However, San Antonio quickly seized momentum behind rookie guard Dylan Harper, who helped spark a 20-5 run that gave the Spurs a 27-19 advantage.

Sports Injury Doctor Points to Possible MCL Sprain

Shortly after video of the play surfaced online, physical therapist and sports injury analyst Dr. Evan Jeffries shared his initial assessment on social media.

“Here is Jalen Brunson’s knee injury,” Jeffries wrote. “The concern here is based on the mechanism is for MCL sprain. Doesn’t look like a concern for ACL.”

Jeffries’ observation was based solely on the visible mechanism of the injury and not on any official medical evaluation from the Knicks.

Still, his assessment offered some encouraging context.

An ACL injury is generally considered one of the most serious knee injuries in basketball and often requires season-ending surgery. An MCL sprain can vary significantly in severity, ranging from minor discomfort to an injury requiring multiple weeks of recovery.

At this stage, no official diagnosis has been announced by the Knicks.

Brunson Returns to Knicks Bench Before Re-Entering Game

Despite the concerning scene, Brunson returned to the Knicks bench early in the second quarter.

Television cameras showed him appearing to place a brace or additional support on his leg while continuing to test the knee.

In a positive sign for New York, Brunson eventually checked back into the game late in the second quarter.

His return suggested that team medical staff did not immediately rule him out, although the extent of any injury remains unclear.

Shortly after he returned, he turned his ankle but brushed it off and remained in the game.

Brunson Remains Critical to Knicks’ Championship Hopes

Any injury involving Brunson immediately becomes one of the biggest storylines of the NBA Finals.

The All-Star guard has been the engine behind New York’s championship run all season.

Brunson averaged 26.0 points and 6.8 assists during the regular season while earning another All-Star selection. He elevated his production in the playoffs, averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists entering the Finals.

With the Knicks chasing their first NBA championship since 1973, Brunson’s health could ultimately become one of the defining factors of the series.

For now, New York appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario after seeing its franchise star return to action. But after Dr. Jeffries’ early observation and Brunson’s visible discomfort, his status will remain a closely watched storyline throughout Game 1 and beyond.