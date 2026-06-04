Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gives Injury Update Following Game 1 Win vs Spurs

The New York Knicks could not have asked for a better start to the 2026 NBA Finals. New York erased a double-digit second-half deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 on Wednesday night, taking home-court advantage and extending its postseason winning streak to 12 games.

The victory was especially important because of an injury scare involving star guard Jalen Brunson. The All-NBA standout briefly left the game after appearing to hurt his right knee in the first quarter and later seemed to tweak his ankle. With the Knicks relying heavily on Brunson throughout their playoff run, his health immediately became one of the biggest storylines of the night.

Despite the concerns, Brunson returned to the floor, finished with 30 points, and helped New York close the game with an 11-0 run. Afterward, he provided a straightforward update on his condition.

Jalen Brunson Addresses Injury Concerns After Game 1

The injury scare began in the opening quarter when Spurs forward Harrison Barnes collided with Landry Shamet and fell into Brunson’s right knee.

Brunson immediately appeared uncomfortable and headed to the locker room for evaluation. The sequence prompted concern for the Knicks, who are seeking their first NBA championship since 1973.

However, the star guard returned to the bench early in the second quarter before eventually re-entering the game.

Later in the contest, Brunson appeared to roll his ankle during a drive to the basket. Despite dealing with both issues, he remained on the court and played a pivotal role in the comeback victory.

Following the game, Brunson downplayed any concerns about his condition.

When asked during ESPN’s postgame interview how his body was feeling after being banged up multiple times, Brunson responded, “I’ll be all right.”

Knicks head coach Mike Brown also offered a positive assessment of his point guard.

“Jalen’s tough as nails,” Brown said after the game. “To me, he didn’t seem like he had any effect afterwards. … I think he’s okay.”

The update will be welcome news for New York as it prepares for Game 2 on Friday night in San Antonio.

Jalen Brunson Leads New York Knicks Past San Antonio Spurs

While the injuries grabbed attention early, Brunson’s performance ultimately became the defining story of Game 1.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter and struggled to find an offensive rhythm for much of the night. Brunson himself admitted that things were not going smoothly early on.

“Wasn’t really our night, it wasn’t really my night most of the night,” Brunson told ESPN’s Lisa Salters. “But we kept finding a way, kept chipping away.”

The veteran guard came alive late, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter and delivering multiple clutch baskets.

His three-pointer with 1:51 remaining gave New York a 97-95 lead. He later added a difficult finish over Devin Vassell as the Knicks pulled away.

Brunson finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting, becoming just the second player in franchise history, alongside Willis Reed, to score at least 30 points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

He also credited the team’s chemistry for helping fuel the comeback.

“Honestly, I think our chemistry, it’s knowing that we have each other’s back,” Brunson said. “There’s a lot of things X’s and O’s-wise we could’ve done better, but I think most importantly, our togetherness was really the biggest difference.”

New York also received key contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns, who recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Josh Hart grabbed 15 rebounds and added six assists and four steals.

For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds but struggled from the field, shooting 6-for-21.

With Game 1 secured and Brunson expressing confidence about his health, the Knicks head into Game 2 holding a 1-0 series lead and momentum in their pursuit of an NBA title.

“We gotta go and just watch the things we can do better,” Brunson said. “It’s a long journey, but there’s a lot of things we can do better.”