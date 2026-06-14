Jalen Brunson Breaks Silence After Knicks’ Historic NBA Finals Victory

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the past 53 years, Knicks supporters have come out every fall, hoping that this will be their year at last. Championship banners have remained hidden in storage, and championship parades have become a thing of the past for the generations still to be born.

The Knicks’ Game 5 victory in San Antonio renewed their faith and gave one of their stars the chance he had been longing for his whole life.

The Knicks defeated the Spurs 94-90 away from home to finish the series and set themselves up for the Finals. Their season was marked by slow beginnings and very energetic endings. New York was behind at the end of the first quarter in every series game, yet the team was always able to bounce back.

Jalen Brunson carried the load again, scoring 45 points in the biggest game of his career. He played through a tweaked ankle from earlier in the series and never let it slow him down.

When the final buzzer sounded, Madison Square Garden was thousands of miles away, but the city erupted anyway. Streets across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens filled with fans celebrating a wait that finally ended.

Brunson walked off the floor a champion, the Larry O’Brien Trophy gleaming behind him. Moments later, he did an interview that captured exactly what this meant.

Jalen Brunson Gets Emotional Talking About the Knicks Championship

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters asked Brunson the question Knicks fans had waited decades to hear. A clip shared by Underdog NBA caught the moment in full, with Brunson still wrapped in a towel and a giant championship trophy looming behind him.

“We can talk about it now. You’re a champion. What is this moment feeling like to you? Take your time. You’ve waited a long time for this,” Salters asked.

Brunson took a beat, then gave the simplest answer he had. “I got no words. Everything I ever dreamed of,” he said.

Those few words carried a lot of weight. Brunson chose New York back in 2022 over bigger offers elsewhere, betting on a rebuild that had tested generations of fans before him.

What This Title Means for the Knicks Going Forward

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ earned the Finals MVP award and the Bill Russell Trophy for his stellar performances against San Antonio. This was also atop the Eastern Conference Finals MVP accolades he bagged during the sweep of Cleveland.

Coach Mike Brown took over last summer and pushed Brunson to adjust his routine, right down to his sleep habits before games. The changes paid off in his very first season in New York.

For Knicks fans, this wait stretched across generations. People who remembered the 1973 title got to watch their own kids experience a celebration decades in the making.

Brunson’s “no words” moment will stick with Knicks history, right alongside the comeback that got them there. The celebration in New York is just getting started, and offseason questions about the roster can wait.