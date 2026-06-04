ESPN Analyst Drops Stunning Claim on Jalen Brunson After Knicks Win NBA Finals Game 1

The New York Knicks opened the 2026 NBA Finals with a 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, and once again, Jalen Brunson delivered when the game was on the line. Despite battling through early injury scares and an inefficient shooting night, Brunson scored 30 points and took over in the fourth quarter to help New York erase a double-digit deficit and secure a 1-0 series lead.

Brunson’s performance came as the Knicks extended their postseason winning streak to 12 games. The star guard overcame a first-quarter knee scare and a later ankle issue before closing the game with 13 fourth-quarter points. After the win, Brunson kept his assessment simple, saying, “Wasn’t really my night most of the night. But we just kept chipping away. Kept finding a way.”

His late-game heroics also drew major praise from ESPN analyst Tim Legler, who offered a striking evaluation of Brunson’s ability to perform in pressure moments.

ESPN’s Tim Legler Praises Jalen Brunson’s Clutch Ability

Speaking on SportsCenter after Game 1, Legler was asked about Brunson’s ability to elevate his game in critical moments despite finishing just 12-of-31 from the field.

Legler said he has struggled to find new ways to describe the Knicks star.

“I said on the broadcast I’ve run out of adjectives for the guy in these moments,” Legler said. “What it comes down to is just a certainty that he has that most players don’t have.”

The ESPN analyst explained that pressure situations appear to sharpen Brunson’s focus rather than overwhelm him.

“He’s one of the rare players that under those circumstances, everything narrows for him,” Legler said. “His focus narrows.”

Legler also highlighted Brunson’s controlled style of play as a key reason for his success late in games.

“He’s going to be under control on balance, use his strength, his craftiness, his touch to get what he wants, and he controls those possessions,” Legler said. “Really, I think, unlike any other player in the league.”

Although Brunson did not shoot efficiently for much of the night, Legler emphasized that the final outcome was what mattered most.

“Yes, 12 for 31, not the kind of night he wanted to have,” Legler said. “None of it matters because he got to his number, and most importantly, when that time in the game came to end it and deliver and to control it, Jalen Brunson was the guy that separated himself from everybody else on the floor.”

Jalen Brunson Leads New York Knicks Past San Antonio Spurs

Brunson’s performance helped New York overcome several obstacles in Game 1.

The Knicks trailed by as many as 14 points during the third quarter before mounting a comeback. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby added to the offensive effort as New York gradually chipped away at San Antonio’s lead.

The Spurs received 26 points and 12 rebounds from Victor Wembanyama, but the All-Star struggled from the field. He finished 6-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-9 from three-point range, and committed six turnovers.

After the loss, Wembanyama accepted responsibility for his performance.

“I’m gonna figure it out,” Wembanyama said. “I mean, I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

San Antonio briefly regained a 95-94 lead with two minutes remaining, but Brunson responded immediately with a three-pointer before helping spark an 11-0 closing run that sealed the victory.

Knicks coach Mike Brown’s team also benefited from strong contributions outside the box score. Josh Hart grabbed 15 rebounds, while Landry Shamet scored 13 points off the bench. New York committed just one turnover in the second half.

Following the game, Brunson pointed to the team’s resilience and chemistry.

“Our chemistry, knowing that we have each other’s backs,” Brunson said when discussing the comeback effort.

When asked about the knee and ankle issues that briefly forced him to the locker room, Brunson offered reassurance.

“I’ll be all right,” he said.

With the win, the Knicks moved three victories away from their first NBA championship since 1973 and will look to carry that momentum into Game 2 on Friday night in San Antonio.