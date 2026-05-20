Jalen Brunson Reveals What Makes Landry Shamet Special After Knicks ECF Game 1 Win

The New York Knicks opened the Eastern Conference Finals with a dramatic 115-104 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. After trailing by 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks stormed back behind Jalen Brunson’s late-game scoring and key contributions from reserve guard Landry Shamet.

Brunson finished with a game-high 38 points, but Shamet delivered several of the biggest moments of the night. The veteran guard hit three clutch 3-pointers, including a game-tying shot with 45 seconds left in regulation, while also helping slow down Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell defensively.

After the game, Brunson praised Shamet’s professionalism and readiness despite limited playing time earlier in the contest.

“Yeah, I’ve talked about this before and he’s always been a true professional,” Brunson said. “Being able to see it from afar for first, I guess, six years and then being a teammate for the last two. He’s always in position to stay ready. He’s always working on his craft.”

Jalen Brunson Praises Landry Shamet After Knicks Rally Past Cavaliers

Shamet played just over three minutes across the first three quarters before Knicks head coach Mike Brown turned to him late in regulation. The decision changed the game.

The 29-year-old scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench. All three of his made baskets came from beyond the arc.

His biggest shot came with 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Shamet’s corner 3-pointer bounced around the rim before finally dropping to tie the game and ignite the Madison Square Garden crowd.

“‘Just stay down.’ That’s what I said,” Shamet recalled afterward. “‘Stay down.’ And it stayed down.”

Brunson said Shamet’s approach has stayed consistent regardless of his role in the rotation.

“He’s always working on his craft,” Brunson said. “He’s always doing the things that he needs to do to make sure his mind is ready for games. And whenever his number is called, he’s always ready. Always.”

Shamet also played a major role defensively. He spent much of the fourth quarter and overtime guarding Donovan Mitchell, who scored only three points on 1-of-6 shooting during that stretch.

Miles McBride praised Shamet’s defensive intensity after the game.

“He came in and not just changed the game with the clutch shots, but defensively, just bringing energy, getting his hands on the ball and deflections, and then just picking up full court,” McBride said. “Things like that inspire the whole team.”

Landry Shamet Delivers Key Minutes for Knicks in Eastern Conference Finals

The Knicks made a major adjustment late in the game by replacing Josh Hart with Shamet in the closing lineup. Brown explained that the move was largely based on defensive matchups and floor spacing.

“We just felt, defensively, Landry is a big guard,” Brown said. “He’s physical. He moves his feet great, and he can defend without fouling.”

Brown also referenced the spacing Shamet provided offensively alongside Brunson.

“So to play him, knowing that they’re gonna pack the paint when Jalen comes, and the spray [3-pointer] is gonna be there, that’s what we decided to do,” Brown added.

Shamet has moved in and out of the Knicks’ playoff rotation throughout the postseason. He also played meaningful minutes earlier in the second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers when OG Anunoby missed games with a hamstring injury.

Over his last three playoff games, Shamet is averaging 12.0 points while shooting 75 percent from 3-point range.

“It’s the playoffs,” Shamet said. “We need everybody, 1 through 15. You never know what can happen, and that’s kind of the way of the game.”

The Knicks closed regulation on a 30-8 run before outscoring Cleveland 14-3 in overtime. According to multiple reports cited after the game, New York’s comeback marked the franchise’s largest playoff comeback since at least 1970.

“He’s going to do the dirty work,” Brunson said. “He’s going to come in and make big shots. It’s just who he is.”

Brunson credited Shamet’s mentality and consistency for helping the Knicks complete the rally.