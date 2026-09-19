When Is Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Appearing on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

Jalen Brunson’s next New York cameo will come far from Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks star is scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET, guest starring in the fifth episode of Season 28. Details of Brunson’s role have not been revealed, including whether he will play himself or a fictional character.

For Brunson, though, the appearance carries considerably more meaning than the typical athlete cameo.

It represents the latest chapter in an unlikely New York friendship with “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay, who went from one of Brunson’s favorite television stars to a courtside supporter, friend and eventually a guest on his float during the Knicks’ championship parade.

Jalen Brunson Grew Up Watching ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Brunson’s connection to Hargitay began long before the two met.

His father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, watched “SVU” while Jalen was growing up, and the younger Brunson eventually became a devoted viewer himself. During his years with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson said he went back and started the series from the beginning, sometimes watching episodes as part of his routine before taking a pregame nap.

That history made meeting Hargitay different from the usual celebrity encounter.

Brunson has acknowledged being genuinely starstruck when they first crossed paths.

Hargitay, meanwhile, was already a Knicks fan. After learning how much Brunson loved the show, their connection began developing through games at Madison Square Garden. Their postgame hugs eventually became a familiar sight during Knicks appearances.

The relationship extended beyond basketball.

Brunson attended the 2025 Tribeca premiere of Hargitay’s documentary, “My Mom Jayne,” returning the support she had shown him from courtside.

Mariska Hargitay Joined Knicks’ Championship Celebration

Their friendship became even more visible during the Knicks’ 2026 championship run.

Hargitay attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals, when New York erased a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 107-106. She and Brunson embraced afterward as the Knicks moved closer to their first championship since 1973.

When New York eventually finished the job, Brunson made sure Hargitay was part of the celebration.

She was invited onto Brunson’s float during the Knicks’ June championship parade through the Canyon of Heroes, becoming part of one of the most memorable days of his career.

Hargitay grew emotional while speaking about Brunson during the celebration, praising the qualities that had made him resonate with the city.

Brunson then made another wish public: He wanted to appear on “SVU.”

“I’m going to try to go on ‘SVU,’” Brunson said after the championship.

Now, he is getting his chance.

Brunson has since continued appearing alongside Hargitay, including in a prerecorded segment tied to the 2026 Emmy Awards.

His Nov. 5 “SVU” appearance completes a remarkable progression.

Brunson started as a kid watching Olivia Benson on television. He became one of New York’s biggest sports stars, met the actress who played her, developed a friendship with her and invited her into his championship celebration.

Now Hargitay is welcoming Brunson into her world.

For one night, New York’s championship point guard will have a different assignment.

And this time, Madison Square Garden will not be the stage.