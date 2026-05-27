Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gets Strong Message From Ex-Celtics Star

One of Jalen Brunson’s biggest critics at one point was the WNBA coach, Becky Hammon. The Las Vegas Aces leader suggested that Brunson was not a 1A player in the NBA, and the Knicks couldn’t win it all with him playing as one.

The Knicks still haven’t proved Hammon wrong, but they are one step closer.

The former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas took to social media on Tuesday morning to show support for Burnson as he takes the biggest leap of his career in the postseason.

Isaiah Thomas Sends A Message To Brunson Doubters

Isaiah Thomas via X: I remember when Coach Becky Hammond went on national TV saying you can’t win with a SMALL guard… Man I don’t like those type of statements smh. Keep doing ya thang Brunson… Us “small” guards all rooting 4 ya #Lefty

Thomas certainly found himself in the undersized category while playing in the NBA. Billed as under six feet tall, Thomas had a height disadvantage, but it didn’t prevent him from finding success as a late second-rounder with the Celtics and several other teams.

In 2016 and 2017, Thomas was an All-Star.

While injuries derailed Thomas’ progress at the height of his career, he still produced in over 500 games. His opinion on the matter holds weight.

Jalen Brunson Hasn’t Proved Hammon Wrong Yet

Hammon hasn’t given in just yet. This week, the head coach doubled down on her statement.

“I speak from experience,” Hammon told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

“Allen Iverson got MVP, and he lost in the finals. I think the two best teams are probably in the West, but I’m up for being proven wrong. That’s the other thing, I think Jalen Brunson’s a hell of a player, a hell of a player. I’m speaking historically on the NBA with what I said. I don’t know why everybody’s so stuck on that. I said it two years ago. I said what I said. If he proves me wrong, he proves me wrong.”

The Knicks recently wrapped up a second-straight sweep in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. After defeating the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York is hitting the NBA Finals.

Brunson and the Knicks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.