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Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gets Strong Message From Ex-Celtics Star

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Jalen Brunson says the Knicks are doing everything they can to "stay in rhythm"

One of Jalen Brunson’s biggest critics at one point was the WNBA coach, Becky Hammon. The Las Vegas Aces leader suggested that Brunson was not a 1A player in the NBA, and the Knicks couldn’t win it all with him playing as one.

The Knicks still haven’t proved Hammon wrong, but they are one step closer.

The former Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas took to social media on Tuesday morning to show support for Burnson as he takes the biggest leap of his career in the postseason.

Isaiah Thomas Sends A Message To Brunson Doubters

Jalen Brunson Gives Honest Response After Knicks’ Unreal Comeback Win

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Isaiah Thomas via X: I remember when Coach Becky Hammond went on national TV saying you can’t win with a SMALL guard… Man I don’t like those type of statements smh. Keep doing ya thang Brunson… Us “small” guards all rooting 4 ya #Lefty

Thomas certainly found himself in the undersized category while playing in the NBA. Billed as under six feet tall, Thomas had a height disadvantage, but it didn’t prevent him from finding success as a late second-rounder with the Celtics and several other teams.

In 2016 and 2017, Thomas was an All-Star.

While injuries derailed Thomas’ progress at the height of his career, he still produced in over 500 games. His opinion on the matter holds weight.

Jalen Brunson Hasn’t Proved Hammon Wrong Yet

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 23: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hammon hasn’t given in just yet. This week, the head coach doubled down on her statement.

“I speak from experience,” Hammon told reporters, according to the Associated Press.

“Allen Iverson got MVP, and he lost in the finals. I think the two best teams are probably in the West, but I’m up for being proven wrong. That’s the other thing, I think Jalen Brunson’s a hell of a player, a hell of a player. I’m speaking historically on the NBA with what I said. I don’t know why everybody’s so stuck on that. I said it two years ago. I said what I said. If he proves me wrong, he proves me wrong.”

The Knicks recently wrapped up a second-straight sweep in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. After defeating the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York is hitting the NBA Finals.

Brunson and the Knicks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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