Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Shuts Down OG Anunoby Underrated Debate With Bold Statement

Jalen Brunson made his stance clear on OG Anunoby after the New York Knicks’ dramatic 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks erased a 29-point deficit at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, completing the largest comeback in NBA Finals history to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Anunoby delivered one of the defining performances of the postseason, scoring 33 points and hitting the game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining.

After the game, Brunson was asked whether Anunoby is underrated. The Knicks captain dismissed any debate over his teammate’s value, offering perhaps the strongest endorsement yet of the forward who has become a key figure in New York’s run to the Finals.

Jalen Brunson Calls OG Anunoby a Superstar for New York Knicks

During his postgame media session, Brunson was asked about comments from head coach Mike Brown, who had described Anunoby as underrated.

Brunson responded by highlighting Anunoby’s consistency and growth since they became teammates.

“Yeah, OG is someone who brings it every night,” Brunson said. “Does what’s asked of him, plus more, every single night.”

Brunson pointed to Anunoby’s work ethic and development as reasons for his continued success.

“His work ethic, since the moment I’ve been teammates with him and seen him, has grown. His confidence has grown just because of his work ethic. Everything that I’ve seen, he’s got exponentially better at.”

Brunson then delivered his strongest statement.

“Regardless of what the outside world thinks of him, we know what we have in our locker room, and we have a superstar in that locker room.”

The praise came after another standout performance from Anunoby. The veteran forward finished with 33 points, knocked down seven three-pointers, and played a central role in New York’s comeback.

His biggest moments came late in the fourth quarter. Anunoby chased down Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox for a critical block and then scored the game-winning basket when he tipped in Brunson’s missed three-point attempt.

The victory moved the Knicks within one win of their first NBA championship since 1973.

OG Anunoby Leads New York Knicks in Historic NBA Finals Comeback

Anunoby’s performance capped a remarkable night for the Knicks.

New York trailed by 29 points during the third quarter and entered halftime facing a 27-point deficit. Rather than focusing on film adjustments, the Knicks spent halftime talking through the situation as a group.

“We know it’s a game of runs. We’re a resilient group. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come back plenty of times when we’re behind,” Anunoby said afterward.

The Knicks steadily chipped away at the deficit before taking their first lead with 82 seconds remaining in regulation.

Anunoby’s impact extended far beyond the final basket. He shot 10-for-15 from the field and 7-for-9 from three-point range while helping anchor New York’s defense.

Head coach Mike Brown revealed that he challenged Anunoby before the game to attack the offensive glass.

“I challenged a lot of our guys today. OG was one of the guys that I challenged,” Brown said. “I told OG, as big, as strong, as athletic as he is, he’s got to be a monster on the offensive glass tonight.”

That challenge paid off in the closing seconds.

After Brunson’s three-pointer bounced high off the rim, Anunoby raced into position and tipped the ball through the basket for the winner.

Following the game, Anunoby remained characteristically understated when discussing the moment.

“It feels cool,” he said. “I mean, everyone’s pretty excited.”

While Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have drawn much of the attention throughout the season, Anunoby’s two-way impact has become increasingly important during the Finals. His 33-point performance in Game 4 followed a 28-point outing in Game 3, helping New York seize control of the series.

Now holding a 3-1 advantage, the Knicks will travel to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday with a chance to secure the franchise’s first NBA title in more than five decades.