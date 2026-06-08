Jalen Brunson Is Proud of Parents’, Rick and Sandra, Diverse Heritage

Jalen Brunson’s parents, Rick and Sandra Brunson, have had an up-close look at the New York Knicks guard’s rise to becoming one of the biggest NBA stars. Jalen’s dad, Rick, may have had the closest look as the longtime NBA coach is an assistant for the Knicks.

Fans may remember Rick running to Jalen’s defense during the NBA Finals when the Knicks guard was exchanging words with San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox. Jalen’s mom, Sandra, is more behind the scenes but can still be spotted cheering on the star during Knicks games.

Jalen comes from a diverse background as his father was born in Syracuse, New York, while his mother has Jamaican roots. Like Rick, Sandra is also from New York, while both her parents were born in Jamaica.

“Brunson, whose mother Sandra was born to Jamaican parents from St. Ann and Mandeville, has long embraced his Caribbean heritage,” Jamaicans.com’s Delano George Bell wrote in an August 20, 2025, story titled, “Irwine Clare Honoured with Visionary Award at Jalen Brunson’s Charity Golf Classic.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Brunson family.

Jalen Brunson Leans on African-American & Jamaican Heritage

Back in 2020, Brunson posted a heartfelt message encouraging Black men to build each other up. Brunson noted that “we have felt the pain of being torn down” in the Instagram post.

“We are BLACK MEN!….. We build …. We don’t tear down other BLACK MEN!” Jalen explained in the June 3, 2020, Instagram post. “…. We have felt the pain of being torn down and we have decided we will be deliberate about building others!

“… All too often, we men find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!!”

Jalen Brunson’s Mom, Sandra Brunson, on His Dad Rick’s NBA Life: ‘He Traveled a Lot’

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Prior to being a coach, Rick spent nine seasons in the NBA playing for the likes of the Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers among other teams. Jalen’s dad was voften on the road as Sandra spent much of the time with the couple’s two kids.



“My husband, he traveled a lot, he worked, and he even, at one time, left and coached in another state,” Sandra told the Dallas Mavericks website in 2020. “And I tried to get the kids to take the focus off of him and put it on themselves.

“For (Jalen), I challenged him, whether it was in school, and even also on the court. But it was more of a mental thing.”

Jalen Brunson’s Dad, Rick, Is a Former Knicks Player & Wanted His Son to Play in New York

The Knicks’ latest NBA Finals run has a special significance to the Brunson family. As a former Knicks player, Rick admitted that it was a “dream of mine” for Jalen to also play in New York.

“It was a dream of mine. I played here,” Rick told People’s Alex Ross during a June 16, 2024, interview. “It was always a dream of mine to have my son play in New York and be a good player and to play for [Knicks president] Leon Rose.

“… Leon was my agent. Leon’s son is Jalen’s agent now. It was just a full circle of family, so that was really big for us,” Rick added.

“… When we’re on the court, it’s coach and player, but as soon as the game’s over, as soon as practice is over, it’s father and son. We got to that point, I think, relatively early. And once I understood that, it made life a lot easier.”