Knicks Star Jalen Brunson’s Offseason Market Takes Unexpected Turn

The championship bump for Jalen Brunson’s card market did not last long.

One of the New York Knicks star’s most prominent rookie cards has reportedly fallen approximately 50% from its post-title peak, reversing a rapid surge that briefly pushed its value above $2,000.

Sports Card Investor’s Tyler Nethercott named Brunson his “Cold Card of the Week” in a July 11 video after examining recent sales through the company’s Market Movers platform.

According to Wilson, Brunson’s 2018 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card graded PSA 10 peaked at approximately $2,100 before its most recent sale came in at $1,050.

The steep reversal arrived less than a month after Brunson led the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years and earned Finals MVP honors. He scored a franchise Finals-record 45 points in New York’s championship-clinching victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

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Jalen Brunson Card Remains Above Pre-Championship Price

A 50% decline sounds alarming, but the longer view tells a more nuanced story.

Market Movers’ chart showed sales in the neighborhood of $380 to $433 before the championship rush. The card then climbed past $2,000 as collectors reacted to Brunson’s defining postseason run.

Even after falling to $1,050, the Silver Prizm PSA 10 remained worth more than twice some of its reported pre-title sales.

“The card’s still up,” Nethercott said. “It’s actually up almost 100 or over 100% from where it was 60 days ago.”

That makes the movement look more like a correction following a speculative surge than a broad rejection of Brunson. Buyers rushed to acquire his cards as the Knicks closed in on a championship, temporarily driving prices far beyond their previous range.

Once the season ended and attention shifted toward baseball, football and the NBA offseason, some of that immediate demand disappeared.

Other Brunson cards examined by Nethercott also retreated from their postseason highs. He said Brunson’s Optic PSA 10 was down 36% over the previous 30 days, while a base Prizm PSA 10 that had peaked near $600 recently sold closer to $460.

Individual card sales can vary considerably based on condition, timing and the available supply. Sports Card Investor’s figures also come from its proprietary Market Movers platform rather than an official league or auction database.

Brunson’s Most Valuable Cards Are Still Setting Records

The correction has not affected every part of Brunson’s collectibles market equally.

A rare Brunson rookie card sold for $312,000 in June, setting a record for one of his cards following his Finals MVP performance. The card was a one-of-one 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Logoman autograph rookie, according to ESPN.

That sale illustrates the difference between the market for exceptionally scarce cards and the market for more widely available graded rookies.

A unique Logoman card can draw wealthy collectors competing for the only available copy. A Silver Prizm PSA 10 has more comparable sales and a larger population, making its price more responsive to short-term changes in demand.

Brunson’s market can therefore produce a record six-figure sale at the high end while another recognizable rookie card loses half its peak value.

Collectors Face a Larger Question About Brunson’s NBA Standing

Nethercott argued that the broader hobby still does not value Brunson on the same level as Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić, Brunson’s former Dallas Mavericks teammate.

That comparison is notable after Brunson accomplished something Dončić has not: leading a team to an NBA championship and winning Finals MVP.

Brunson averaged 32.6 points during the Finals and delivered 45 points in the clinching game. He also played through wrist discomfort during the Knicks’ championship run before undergoing offseason surgery. He is expected to resume basketball activities later in the summer.

Collectible values, however, are influenced by more than awards and championships. Draft position, age, international popularity, playing style and expectations established early in a player’s career can all shape demand.

Dončić entered the NBA as the No. 3 overall selection and became an immediate statistical phenomenon. Brunson was selected 33rd and gradually developed from a Mavericks reserve into the face of the Knicks.

The championship changed Brunson’s basketball legacy immediately. His collectibles market may need more time to determine how much of that change is permanent.

Nethercott also raised another question that could matter specifically to Knicks fans. Brunson’s rookie cards feature him in a Mavericks uniform, while his most meaningful accomplishments have come in New York.

Cards depicting Brunson in a Knicks uniform, particularly those connected to the 2026 championship, could eventually develop stronger emotional appeal among New York collectors—even if traditional hobby conventions continue favoring rookie cards.

The first wave of championship excitement sent Brunson’s market soaring. Its next phase will reveal whether collectors view him as a lasting member of the hobby’s highest tier or whether the peak represented a brief celebration of the Knicks’ long-awaited title.