Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Issues 2-Word Statement After Scuffle vs. Pacers Guard

There is a bigger issue, of course, for the New York Knicks now that their four-game winning streak has given way to a two-game losing streak, following up on their loss to Cleveland by opening a four-game road trip with a 106-104 loss to the Pacers, who had entered the game with a 4-8 record. The Knicks were beaten up in the middle, outrebounded by a 50-43 mark, and were attacked relentlessly in the paint. That’s part of a disturbing trend in which the team has been getting outscored badly at the free-throw line, and on Friday it was an 18-10 advantage at the stripe that was the difference for the Pacers. Jalen Brunson had eight of the 13 free-throw attempts by the Knicks.

But Brunson, like most of the Knicks, were also dragged into a game-long side drama with Pacers irritant Quenton Jackson, who scuffled with just about every player in white-and-orange in the game. Brunson was seen yelling at Jackson at one point in the third quarter, and had a tense face-to-face with him as well. Jackson also got into some pushing and shoving with Jose Alvarado on the court after the game. Alvarado did not play but has a history of kerfuffles with Jackson.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson: ‘Friendly Banter’ With Quenton Jackson

Brunson was asked in the Knicks locker room what, exactly, was going on with him and Jackson. His response: “Friendly banter.”

Video on Twitter/X caught the confrontation between Alvarado and Jackson at midcourt, with the caption, “Somebody get a camera in the tunnel! Q and Alvarado we’re going at it during postgame ‘handshakes.’”

Alvarado evidently sought to meet Jackson in the tunnel for, um, further discussion. That did not materialize, though.

One Amazon Prime account noted, “THERE WAS SOME TRASH TALK! Quenton Jackson towered over Jalen Brunson, and the atmosphere heated up in Indiana!”