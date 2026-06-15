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Jalen Brunson Sends Strong 4-Word Message To Stephen A. After Winning NBA Title

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New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks crowned a new franchise legend as Jalen Brunson led the team to its first NBA championship in 53 years by toppling the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. 

Brunson has overcome massive doubts and challenges since coming to New York in 2022. Among Brunson’s biggest doubters throughout the years was ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Yet Stephen A. was proven wrong this season and has since apologized to Brunson after he led the Knicks to the 2026 NBA title. 

“I owe this man an apology. I am grateful for what you’ve done for this (New York) city,” Stephen A., who is an avid Knicks fan, said in First Take. “And you won’t be hearing any doubts from me anymore, my brother.”

Stephen A. has been a tremendous supporter of the Knicks throughout his television career, constantly expressing his honest thoughts about the team’s roster moves and performances throughout the years.

Brunson had reservations about what Stephen A. said, responding with a four-word message on his face during the show. 

“We’ll see about that,” the Knicks guard and NBA Finals MVP said. 

Jalen Brunson Is Now The King Of New York

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks lifts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Brunson put on one of the best title-clinching performances of all time, recording 45 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The rest of the Knicks put up just 49 points in the game. 

Fresh from a Western Conference Finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract in 2022, prompting many fans to doubt the Knicks’ decision to bring him in with such an expensive contract.

His performances throughout the past three years have since proved that he is underpaid, as he rose into one of the greatest Knicks players of all time. 

With the championship in the team’s hands, Brunson is now considered the king of New York. 

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Emotions After Witnessing The Knicks Win The NBA Championship

Stephen A. Smith Hosts SiriusXM Front Row Live From NBA Finals

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Stephen A. Smith speaks at SiriusXM Front Row Live from the NBA Finals on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Stephen A. Smith was emotional shortly after the Knicks won the title in San Antonio. It was something he never saw coming, and that he is glad he is wrong about the Knicks. 

“I don’t even know how to put it into words and that’s my job,” Stephen A. said during SportsCenter. “They did it. It’s been 53 long years. There were so many years of misery that we had to endure as New York Knicks fans. There were so many things that had gone wrong.”

“Until this series, I never thought it would happen. I picked the Knicks to go to the finals at the beginning of the season, but I never thought they would win it,” he said. “Everything that can go wrong did go wrong, time and time and time again. But to be here tonight in attendance, the end of a 53-year drought, as a Bronx-raised in Queens, New York City, has been a New York Knicks fan all my life.”

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve never had a feeling like this in my life.”

Stephen A. was only six years old when the Knicks last won a title in 1973. 

The city can now see the Larry O’Brien trophy again when the team parades on Thursday.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Jalen Brunson Sends Strong 4-Word Message To Stephen A. After Winning NBA Title

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