Jalen Brunson Sends Strong 4-Word Message To Stephen A. After Winning NBA Title

The New York Knicks crowned a new franchise legend as Jalen Brunson led the team to its first NBA championship in 53 years by toppling the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Brunson has overcome massive doubts and challenges since coming to New York in 2022. Among Brunson’s biggest doubters throughout the years was ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. Yet Stephen A. was proven wrong this season and has since apologized to Brunson after he led the Knicks to the 2026 NBA title.

“I owe this man an apology. I am grateful for what you’ve done for this (New York) city,” Stephen A., who is an avid Knicks fan, said in First Take. “And you won’t be hearing any doubts from me anymore, my brother.”

Stephen A. has been a tremendous supporter of the Knicks throughout his television career, constantly expressing his honest thoughts about the team’s roster moves and performances throughout the years.

Brunson had reservations about what Stephen A. said, responding with a four-word message on his face during the show.

“We’ll see about that,” the Knicks guard and NBA Finals MVP said.

Jalen Brunson Is Now The King Of New York

Brunson put on one of the best title-clinching performances of all time, recording 45 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The rest of the Knicks put up just 49 points in the game.

Fresh from a Western Conference Finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract in 2022, prompting many fans to doubt the Knicks’ decision to bring him in with such an expensive contract.

His performances throughout the past three years have since proved that he is underpaid, as he rose into one of the greatest Knicks players of all time.

With the championship in the team’s hands, Brunson is now considered the king of New York.

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Emotions After Witnessing The Knicks Win The NBA Championship

Stephen A. Smith was emotional shortly after the Knicks won the title in San Antonio. It was something he never saw coming, and that he is glad he is wrong about the Knicks.

“I don’t even know how to put it into words and that’s my job,” Stephen A. said during SportsCenter. “They did it. It’s been 53 long years. There were so many years of misery that we had to endure as New York Knicks fans. There were so many things that had gone wrong.”

“Until this series, I never thought it would happen. I picked the Knicks to go to the finals at the beginning of the season, but I never thought they would win it,” he said. “Everything that can go wrong did go wrong, time and time and time again. But to be here tonight in attendance, the end of a 53-year drought, as a Bronx-raised in Queens, New York City, has been a New York Knicks fan all my life.”

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve never had a feeling like this in my life.”

Stephen A. was only six years old when the Knicks last won a title in 1973.

The city can now see the Larry O’Brien trophy again when the team parades on Thursday.