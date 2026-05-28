Jalen Brunson Drops Strong Personal Statement Ahead of Knicks NBA Finals Run

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are going back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the buzz about this team has never been louder.

Critics, doubters, hype, all of it is swirling at once. The way a player deals with that mentally can be just as important as what he does on the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌court.

Jalen Brunson addressed exactly that this week. Per SNY’s Jared Schwartz on X, when asked how he keeps his head right heading into the biggest stage of his career, his answer was as straightforward as the man himself.

Jalen Brunson Reveals His Mindset Ahead of the 2026 NBA Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks completely dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Brunson scoring an average of 25.5 points and making 7.8 assists per game.

The decision was unanimous, and Brunson was awarded the Larry Bird Trophy as ECF MVP, with New York entering the Finals on an 11-game winning ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌streak.

With all that momentum comes all that noise. Here is what Brunson said:

“I think it’s different for everybody. I’ve been off social media. I may post one thing and then just go back to deleting it. You just gotta block out the noise. You gotta do whatever you can to make sure you’re locked in. Everyone is different. Every individual has their way of blocking out things. It’s important to not hear some of the things. When there’s negative things being said about you, it’s important to ignore them. When there’s positive things about you, it’s easy to read them and feel good. You can’t do one and not the other. So just block it out as best as you can.”

Jalen Brunson on how to keep this mindset: "I think it’s different for everybody. I’ve been off social media. I may post one thing and then just go back to deleting it. You just gotta block out the noise. You gotta do whatever you can to make sure you’re locked in. Everyone is… https://t.co/mwppf3A4JJ — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) May 28, 2026

You either tune out everything, or you let all of it in. Brunson has chosen to tune it out.

New York Sports World Is Rallying Behind the Knicks NBA Finals Run

The buy-in goes well beyond basketball fans. New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke about the Knicks during a recent press conference, and via the SNY Knicks account on X, he did not hold back:

“That is a gritty, gritty team. It all starts with the point guard, [Jalen Brunson]. The leadership, the fight, everybody follows that. You really see the influence that he has. I’m pulling for those guys because they play their ass off.”

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto added to it as well. He told SNY’s Steve Gelbs about his Jalen Brunson-inspired celebration: “We just got to keep cheering for the Knicks. Let’s go Knicks.”

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ an NFL head coach and a major baseball star are both publicly supporting your team, it’s obvious that the entire city is united moving forward.

After winning the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks are going to face the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, with Game 1 scheduled for June 3.

At present, Oklahoma City leads the series 3-2, so New York’s opponent should be decided quite soon. Brunson, however, has already decided. The whole city as ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌well.