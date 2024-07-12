Jalen Brunson Makes ‘Unprecedented’ Decision on Future with Knicks

The New York Knicks have dominated headlines this summer, and are showing no signs of stopping. Jalen Brunson has signed a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first with reports of the “unprecedented” move by Brunson and the Knicks.

In deciding to sign his extension this summer, as opposed to next year, Brunson is leaving $113 million on the table according to Wojnarowski.

“The deal, which begins in 2025-26 and will cost Brunson $37.1 million over the next three years, comes with a fourth-year player option, [Sam] Rose said, and that would set up Brunson to recoup the $113 million on a four-year, $323 million maximum extension in 2028 or a new five-year, $418 million deal in 2029,” Wojnarowski wrote on July 12.

Brunson is committed to the organization, and most importantly, the roster New York has assembled this summer. That includes adding a third former college teammates of his in Mikal Bridges.

Brunson is coming off of his sixth NBA campaign, and second with the Knicks. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in 77 regular-season appearances last season.

Wojnarowski: Brunson Studied Brady, Mahomes’ Deals

Star players taking less to give their teams cap flexibility has happened before. It just doesn’t happen often.

Wojnarowski reported that Brunson studied the deals of a few notable names when working on his agreement with New York.

“Brunson’s study of championship organizations and franchise stars — Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, the Tom Brady New England Patriots and the Derek Jeter New York Yankees — gave him a blueprint for MVP-level players who structured contracts to give their teams the best chances at sustainable title runs,” Wojnarowski wrote.

The ESPN insider also included a brief history of players who’ve taken discounts in the current era and landscape.

In the modern era, All-NBA player discounts to allow salary cap flexibility have included San Antonio’s Tim Duncan taking $11 million less than the maximum in 2007 to keep Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker and Golden State’s Kevin Durant taking $10 million less to keep Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala in 2017,” Wojnarowski continued. “LeBron James accepted $2.6 million less on a two-year, $101 million deal this offseason to avoid the second apron for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

It’s a historic day, and deal, for Brunson and the Knicks. He’s locked in with the team who founded his superstardom for (at least) four more years. Brunson has a $43 million player option for the 2028-2029 season.

Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson Are Extension Eligible

With the contracts of Brunson and OG Anunoby done, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are the only other extension-eligible players this summer.

Robinson became extension eligible on the same day as Brunson, but a deal for him is less likely. The sixth-year center is coming off of of a year where he missed 50 games with an ankle injury.

On top of that, his contract for 2025-2026 is guaranteed, as opposed to Brunson or Randle, who hold player options.

Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 31 regular-season appearances for New York.

Randle’s eligibility date for a four-year extension is August 3, according to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

https://x.com/SamQuinnCBS/status/1811876003951604002

“Julius Randle becomes extension-eligible on Aug. 3,” Quinn tweeted on July 12. “The max number is roughly $181.5 million over four years.”

Randle is coming off of his ninth NBA season, and fifth with the Knicks. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury with 36 games to go.

It’s possible he and New York could come to terms, but both he and Robinson face “prove it” years after missing significant time with injury.