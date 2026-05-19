Insider Sends Jalen Brunson Warning to Knicks Ahead of Cavaliers Series

The New York Knicks have enjoyed a week off from the game of basketball, but they will return to action for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, which will see them go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers. To this point, the Knicks haven’t faced much resistance in the playoffs, but that could change very quickly against the Cavs.

While Cleveland has needed seven games to win each of its first two playoff series, it is a battle-tested squad that can throw a variety of different looks New York’s way. And if you ask NBA insider Brian Windhorst, he thinks that the Cavaliers may have the perfect player at their disposal when it comes to their quest to slow down superstar guard Jalen Brunson.

How the Cavaliers Can Slow Down Jalen Brunson

Brunson has established himself as the engine that powers the Knicks’ offense, and that has continued again this year. In 74 games, Brunson put together another stellar All-Star campaign (26 PPG, 6.8 APG, 3.3 RPG, 46.7 FG%), helping New York overcome some maddening inconsistency during the regular season to earn the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.

So far in the postseason, Brunson has continued playing at an incredibly high level (27.4 PPG, 6.1 APG, 2.6 RPG, 48.5 FG%). While much of the Knicks’ success depends on whether or not their supporting cast shows up, Brunson’s consistent excellence has made it so that, if one or two guys have big games alongside him, New York will typically come out on top.

The Cavs present different challenges for the Knicks, though, particularly when it comes to Brunson. With Dean Wade at their disposal, Cleveland has a lengthy perimeter defender who can keep the pressure on Brunson throughout the game. And according to Windhorst, he believes that Wade is capable of disrupting this series with his defense on Brunson.

“The Cavs have had some success against Jalen Brunson,” Windhorst said on “Get Up.” “Dean Wade, at 6’10”, is the type of defender you put on Jalen Brunson because the length can sometimes bother him … The Cavs are better than they are kind of being given credit for when they’re at their best.”

Do the Knicks Have Reason to Be Concerned About Jalen Brunson?

Right off the bat, it is worth noting that New York can manufacture mismatches for Brunson, so it’s not as if Wade is going to be glued to him for a full 48 minutes. Even when he gets downhill, though, Brunson will run into the dangerous defensive duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the paint, so he’s not going to be able to score at will like he did against the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

And yet, Brunson has proven during his time with the Knicks that, no matter what he faces, he’s going to find a way to put points on the board. Yes, the Cavs will present some unique challenges for him, but based on how well this team has been playing, there’s good reason to believe that he is capable of leading New York to the 2026 NBA Finals. Tip-off for Game 1 of this series is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.