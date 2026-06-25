Jalen Brunson Makes White House Visit Admission After Knicks Title

James Dolan has accepted the White House invitation.

Jalen Brunson says the New York Knicks still have a conversation to have.

Speaking with New York magazine’s Intelligencer, the NBA Finals MVP said the players have not yet discussed whether they’ll visit the White House following the franchise’s first championship in 53 years, despite the Knicks owner announcing that the organization had already accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation.

“We haven’t discussed it,” Brunson said. “But as a team, we’ll discuss it, and we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

The comments highlight a distinction between the organization’s acceptance of the invitation and the players’ own plans.

Dolan Accepted Invitation After Knicks End 53-Year Championship

Shortly after New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to capture the NBA title, Dolan revealed that the franchise had accepted an invitation from the White House.

“We just received an invitation which we’ve accepted, still have to figure out the details,” Dolan said on WFAN. “I’ve known the president 30 years, and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

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Dolan and Trump have maintained a friendship for decades. The Knicks owner also hosted the president in his suite during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks Players Haven’t Reached a Decision

Brunson’s comments suggest the locker room has not yet addressed the issue.

The point guard did not indicate whether he favored making the trip, instead emphasizing that any decision would come after discussions with his teammates.

That approach has reflected Brunson’s leadership style throughout New York’s championship run, one built on consensus and collective accountability rather than individual declarations.

Historic Visit Still Uncertain

If the Knicks ultimately travel to Washington, they would become the first NBA champions to visit the White House during either of Trump’s presidential terms.

No NBA title team made the traditional championship visit during Trump’s first administration.

The topic has drawn additional attention because guard Josh Hart has previously been critical of Trump on social media, while Dolan has publicly described the president as a longtime friend.

For now, however, Brunson indicated the focus remains on letting the team reach its own decision.

Trump Visit Became NBA Finals Storyline

Trump’s appearance at Game 3 became one of the defining off-court moments of the Finals.

He became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game and was met with loud boos from many fans when he appeared on Madison Square Garden’s video boards before tipoff.

The Knicks lost that game—their only defeat of the series—before rebounding to win the next two contests and secure their first championship since 1973.

Brunson was the driving force behind the title run, averaging 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the Finals while earning unanimous Finals MVP honors.

As the celebration shifts from Broadway to the offseason, one item remains unresolved.

The Knicks have accepted the invitation.

Whether the champions ultimately make the trip is a decision Brunson says will be made together.