New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Last month, the New York Knicks captured their historic NBA Championship when they beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson erupted for 45 points to lead the Knicks to their first title since 1973.

StatMuse wrote (on June 13): “Guards with a 45-point closeout game in the Finals (since merger): — Michael Jordan — Jalen Brunson That’s it.”

Jalen Brunson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Brunson’s wife (Ali) made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 92,000 likes.

She wrote: “This past month has been a whirlwind & it still feels so surreal. We are beyond grateful to be part of this New York community 💙🧡”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Lisa Robinson: “We’re all still over the moon about it- and cannot wait until the next season. And ring night 🔥🔥🔥”

@olivia_poff: “Queen of NY!!!!💙🧡”

@chefcapon: “And we are beyond grateful for you guys!!

💙👊🧡”

@barbjs809: “Your family represents us as New Yorkers🥰. Thank you for bringing so much-needed joy to our city. We needed happiness and pride🙏🎉 We’re family ❤️”

@carmenbissell: “Thank you to you and your husband that are true leaders and examples of how to show up for each other as well as work hard to lift others up!! He never gave up- and instilled that mindset in the team which is your work family and gave us New Yorkers hope and JOY!!! So THANK YOU!!🧡💙”

@juliaeabreu: “Love that you’re so “down to earth” & relatable & such a beautiful family 🏀💙🧡🤗”

@sportsfanaticsnation: “Your husband saved my life”

@apc362: “There is something so unbelievably heartwarming that you and your adorable family have inspired in us all. Thanks for being the absolute antidote to the toxicity that we sometimes see. Cheers to you!!💙🧡”

Brunson is going into his 9th NBA season (out of Villanova).

The three-time NBA All-Star had spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.