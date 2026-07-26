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New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks speaks to the media at Knicks Training Facility on September 23, 2025 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Last month, the New York Knicks captured their historic NBA Championship when they beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson erupted for 45 points to lead the Knicks to their first title since 1973.

StatMuse wrote (on June 13): “Guards with a 45-point closeout game in the Finals (since merger): — Michael Jordan — Jalen Brunson That’s it.”

Jalen Brunson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJalen Brunson and Ali Marks Brunson attend the FIFA Gold Carpet before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This week, Brunson’s wife (Ali) made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 92,000 likes.

She wrote: “This past month has been a whirlwind & it still feels so surreal. We are beyond grateful to be part of this New York community 💙🧡”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Lisa Robinson: “We’re all still over the moon about it- and cannot wait until the next season. And ring night 🔥🔥🔥”

@olivia_poff: “Queen of NY!!!!💙🧡”

@chefcapon: “And we are beyond grateful for you guys!!
💙👊🧡”

@barbjs809: “Your family represents us as New Yorkers🥰. Thank you for bringing so much-needed joy to our city. We needed happiness and pride🙏🎉 We’re family ❤️”

@carmenbissell: “Thank you to you and your husband that are true leaders and examples of how to show up for each other as well as work hard to lift others up!! He never gave up- and instilled that mindset in the team which is your work family and gave us New Yorkers hope and JOY!!! So THANK YOU!!🧡💙”

GettyJalen Brunson rides atop an open-top bus during a championship ticker-tape parade celebrating the team’s NBA Finals victory in New York City on June 18, 2026.

@juliaeabreu: “Love that you’re so “down to earth” & relatable & such a beautiful family 🏀💙🧡🤗”

@sportsfanaticsnation: “Your husband saved my life”

@apc362: “There is something so unbelievably heartwarming that you and your adorable family have inspired in us all. Thanks for being the absolute antidote to the toxicity that we sometimes see. Cheers to you!!💙🧡”

GettyJalen Brunson speaks onstage during the Kings of NY panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City.

Brunson is going into his 9th NBA season (out of Villanova).

The three-time NBA All-Star had spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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